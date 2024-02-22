Directed by Wagner College Professor Brian Sgambati and Music Directed by Sarah Brett England, ME AND MY GIRL comes to Wagner College Theatre next month.

When the search for the next Earl of Hareford ends with the unapologetically cockney Bill Snibson, the Harefords are faced with a choice. They can either accept him as the rightful heir or reject him. The Duchess is determined to fashion Bill into a gentleman worthy of the title, but there is one obstacle in her way, his equally unrefined girlfriend Sally Smith. Love and duty are at odds when Bill refuses to let anything come between him and his girl.

Originally written by L. Arthur Rose, Douglas Furber, and Noel Gay, ME AND MY GIRL premiered in London in 1937, and was given a refresh in 1986 starring Robert Lindsay and a young Emma Thompson; with a punch-up to the book by the Great British actor and comedian Stephen Fry, who updated the script and added ample doses of his signature wit. It then transferred to Broadway and had a long and successful three-year run, earning Lindsay the Tony award in 1987. Its most famous songs include "Leaning on a Lamp-post," "Me and My Girl," "The Sun Has Got His Hat On," and the dance sensation, "The Lambeth Walk."

For director, Brian Sgambati, ME AND MY GIRL is not only a beloved show. It is the reason he joined the Wagner College Theatre community, first as a student, then returning as an Adjunct Professor in 2013, and in 2022 becoming the newest full-time addition to the faculty. According to Sgambati it all began in 1993 when he was a high school senior and was choosing between Theatre training programs. Along with his father, they embarked on a mini-tour of shows each school was presenting at the time, and Wagner College was offering ME AND MY GIRL. The show sealed the deal for Sgambati, and now over thirty years later he is "proud to bring some of that theatrical magic back to our stage."

Performances run March 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 & 16 at 8:00PM and on March 9, 16 & 17 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY

Director Brian Sgambati, Music Director Sarah Brett England, Assistant Director Haley Vogel, Choreographer Mikayla Thrasher, Dramaturg Liam Henry Ellis, Scenic Designer Phill Hickox, Lighting Designer Vicki Neal, Costume Designer Ryan Ginter, Sound Designer Conchetta Aronowitz, Hair and Makeup Designer Spring Super, Stage Manager Laura Downey, Production Manager Vicki Neal, and Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. Cast includes: Alexander Moss, Gavin Conner, Emma Casertano, Maddy Vaillancourt, Bella Jarecki, Mikaila Miller, Emma Cornish, Anabel Moda, Liam Henry Ellis, Giovani Cadet, Nick Nuñez, Richie Malinowski, Abraham Lopes, Salvatore Romania, Austin Werner, Joshua Piper, Joey Savage, Kevin Luck, Elle Ouimet, Harper Saxon, Olivia Gonzalez, Emily Durkin, Emma Mastoros, Giulia Brady, Jillian Rubino, Ralph Bologna, and Marvin Moser.

TICKETING

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293713®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. You can also contact the Box Office directly at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.