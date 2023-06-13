MALCOLM X THE MUSICAL And SELMA THE MUSICAL To Be Presented In Concert At 54 Below

Tommie Wofford Productions (TWP), IC Theatre Co. (ICTC) and MilkyWay Theatre Co. (MWTC) announce their partnership by presenting a one-night only event, June 19, 2023 (Juneteenth) at 54 Below in Manhattan, New York.

Though Tommie Wofford is not new to musical theatre, the world was baptized into his work in a distinctive way at his 54 Below debut during the Black Writer's Showcase. Tommie's iteration of Malcolm X the Musical hit the stage in high anticipation and did not dissatisfy.

A 14-year-old savant, Wofford, now 19, wrote this adaption of Malcolm X the Musical at an early age, thus launching his journey as a writer, lyricist, and composer. Jamiel T. Burkhart, the Producing Artistic Director of a new, up and coming NYC based theatre company, took in Wofford's performance. Having been familiar with J.P. Haynes' work, Selma the Musical, Burkhart conjured the ideal collaboration. Wofford, planning to make his return to 54 Below, this time in full concert featuring Malcolm X the Musical, was open to Jamiel's notion of a collaboration, and a full-blown partnership emerged. Malcolm X the Musical and Selma the Musical together in concert seemed like a foregone conclusion for both productions. What better stage than 54 Below, a Tony Award-Winning Broadway Supper Club and what better time than Juneteenth to bring two compelling shows together.

June 19, 1865 (Juneteenth), is when freedom finally came to over 250,000 enslaved Americans. Commemorating the end of Slavery in the U.S., June 19 is considered Independence Day by many. June 16, 2021, congress passed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. "We all understand the significance of Juneteenth for African Americans. Understanding what Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, and hundreds of other pivotal figures of the Civil Rights Movement believed, fought, and died for, the merging of these two shows feels fortuitous. Working in a creative space with Tommie and taking in his creative process while collaborating on something new has been incredibly special. This concert will be special. If you're in New York on Juneteenth, there's no place to be other than 54 Below to experience this dynamic presentation," says J.P. Haynes. Haynes' success with Selma has been nothing less than spectacular. Selma the Musical has captured the eyes and ears of audiences across the nation since 2017, including Good Morning America, and a limited Off-Broadway engagement at National Black Theatre, NY.

Join us for a night starring two all-star casts together in concert. Malcolm X the Musical & Selma the Musical will perform an extraordinary blowout concert presentation for Juneteenth. For the audience, this experience will be remarkable. Featuring performers such as, Trevon Davis (The Book of Mormon, Porgy and Bess), Chris King (Sismas: A Holiday Spectacular), India Tyree (Aidia at Atlantic Lyric Theatre), Greginald Spencer (winner of BET's "Apollo Live"), Oscar Williams (Fun Home, The Secret Garden), Tommie Wofford (Malcolm X the Musical, Black Writers Showcase), and many more, this collaboration is certain to be incredible.

Jamiel Burkhart states, "As a young producer and actor of color starting out in this business, it's so important to work on projects that reflect our struggles and show our triumphs. I'm so blessed to be able to work with amazing artists on this project at the historic 54 Below venue, and I believe our Coalition will move the audience with its poignant message of equality and authentic music."

Selma the Musical: The Untold is produced by IC Theatre Co. founded by the show's writer & director, J.P. Haynes. Malcolm X the Musical is produced by Tommie Wofford Productions, founded by lyricist & composed Tommie Wofford. Wofford says, "I am beyond thrilled to be working alongside J.P. Haynes and bringing these musicals together for this event. Selma The Musical is a very special show and I'm honored to be working with its incredible cast".

The public has one opportunity to enjoy this concert in person - Monday, June 19, 2023 - 9:30 p.m. EST. - 54 Below, Manhattan NY. Tickets are available at www.54below.com. The livestream concert begins at 9:45 p.m. EST.