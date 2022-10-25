Luis A. Miranda Jr. Named New Board Chair at the Public Theater

Luis A. Miranda, Jr., a political consultant and activist and father of Lin-Manuel Miranda, will serve as the next board chair at the Public Theater, The New York Times reports. He has served on the board since 2015.

Miranda said that his priorities will include the renovation of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, as well as support for the theater's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Read the original story on The New York Times.

Last night I began a new chapter in my life - @PublicTheaterNY board chair. So humbled that my fellow board members entrusted this Puerto Rican boy from Vega Alta with such an awesome responsibility. I'll work hard!https://t.co/g83S8G0jXD - Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) October 25, 2022

Luis A. Miranda, Jr. has almost four decades of experience as a leader in the public and private sectors. A native of Puerto Rico, Luis was director of field services and research at the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering, and held managerial positions at the Community Service Society, the NYC Department of Employment, the NYC Board of Education, and Aspira of New York.

In the 1980s he was a special advisor for Hispanic Affairs to Mayor Edward I. Koch, and served as Director of the Mayor's Office for Hispanic Affairs from 1987 to 1989. He was appointed to the Board of the NYC Health and Hospitals Corporation by Mayor Koch in 1989, served during the Dinkins administration and in 1993, was appointed its Chairman by Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. Under Luis' leadership the City's vast public hospital network saw marked improvements in quality of care and financial stability.

In 1990, Luis became the founding President of the Hispanic Federation, one of the nation's leading Latino nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing the human services and health needs of the Hispanic community. As President, Luis became one of New York City's leading voices for increased support to Latino nonprofits and a widely admired partner for corporate and private philanthropic leaders.

Luis, a founding partner of MirRam Group, has consulted on a number of successful political campaigns. He was part of the team that managed Hillary Rodham Clinton, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand's successful campaigns for the U.S. Senate. In 2001 and 2005 he was one of the leaders of Fernando Ferrer's historic mayoralty campaigns, and served as lead consultant to many candidates to the New York City Council and the New York State Assembly. Luis was lead consultant in the election of Letitia James as public advocate, the first African American woman elected citywide.

Luis' leadership extends beyond the world of public affairs. In 2000, he founded the Amber Charter School in East Harlem, one of the few charter schools in New York at the time to welcome unionized faculty. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Center for Latin American, Caribbean and Latino Studies at the CUNY Graduate Center and Campaign for Fiscal Equity.

Luis is currently the chairperson of The Broadway League's Latino audience development program, Viva Broadway. He is a Board Member of the John Jay College Foundation, vice-chair of the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and a member of the advisory boards to Nielsen Ratings, and R.Evolucion Latina.

Luis studied at the University of Puerto Rico and New York University.