Jan. 9, 2019  

Local 802 Releases Statement In Support Of Actors' Equity Developmental Strike

Local 802 Musicians union has released a statement in support of Actors' Equity developmental strike. See their full statement below:

"The Local 802 Musicians' Union supports Actors' Equity in its effort to secure just compensation for its members. Broadway is booming. Grosses and attendance are at all- time highs. This is made possible by the creative and performing artists who do the hard work of developing and performing in these productions. The work done in developmental labs is essential to the success of any Broadway production. This has been recognized by several producers such as Disney, Lorne Michaels, and the producers of Hamilton, who have decided to share profits with actors who play a role in the development of productions. It is time the Broadway League get in line with these producers and do the right thing."

The Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 American Federation of Musicians represents over 7,500 highly-skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy, which brings over 58 million visitors each year. Its members - who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, on late night TV shows and in other televised bands, as well as in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC - are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage. www.local802afm.org

