NYC Updates

Load-In Begins for SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY as St. James Theatre Opens Box Office

Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre is their first box office to open in over 15 months.

Jun. 24, 2021  

Load-in has begun for Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre! The box office has opened at the theatre, the first Jujamcyn box office to open in over 15 months.

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre (246 W 44th Street). Shows begin Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.

Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 12pm ET through the show's official ticketing provider SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.


