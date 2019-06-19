Littleglobe Present Musician/Composer Thollem McDonas And Video Artist ACVilla

Littleglobe is delighted to present Musician/composer Thollem McDonas and video artist ACVilla, returning to Santa Fe with their newest work-in-progress, The Now Of US. Known as Silver Ochre, the duo is launching their second multimedia experience of the U.S. after their 2016 48-state odyssey, Who Are US. This time, the focus is on the immediacy of present-day America through murals and collaborative music. Thollem and ACVilla will be premiering the project this evening with a profile of Albuquerque muralist Nani Chacon and new footage of murals throughout NM. Visit Silver Ochre's site to learn more about the duo and the project: www.silverochre.com



The program will begin with Thollem's Everywhere Quintet which, this evening, includes Tiffany DeFoe (Tenor Sax), Rosie Hutchinson (Violin), Carlos Santistevan (Bass) and Chris Jonas (Sax). Thollem's Everywhere Quintet is an Omni-Idiomatic spontaneous communal expression of musical freedom and variety through as many possibilities the musicians are capable of creating.

Since 2001 Carlos Santistevan has helped establish an oasis of creative music in the high desert southwest as the director of the High Mayhem Emerging Arts collective. Using an upright bass and electronics he creates soundscapes and spontaneous compositions spanning the continuum between acoustic and electric music. Early influences of punk rock and free jazz have led him to develop a unique approach to music and improvisation. www.inkonpaper.bandcamp.com



Instrumentalist and composer/conductor Chris Jonas has performed, recorded and toured internationally with many of today's most adventurous artists, working extensively with Anthony Braxton, Cecil Taylor, William Parker, Del Sol String Quartet, TILT Brass, the Crossing Choir and others. He is Executive Director of the arts and social justice non-profit, Littleglobe and is Vice President of Anthony Braxton's NYC Tri-Centric Foundation. www.littleglobe.org



ACVilla became a professional culture worker in 1990, joining the ranks to help empower people of all ages through English and Spanish. Over a decade ago, she transferred her skills to the arts community both near and far as a peripatetic traveler, musicians' representative, photographer and video artist. www.acvillavisions.com





