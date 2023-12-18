Listen: Susan Stroman Shares Insights and Inspirations on STOPTIME: Live In The Moment Podcast With Lisa Hopkins

In a recent episode of the widely acclaimed podcast STOPTIME: Live in the Moment, host Lisa Hopkins engaged in a captivating conversation with Susan Stroman, a five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, known for her groundbreaking contributions to Broadway.

Susan Stroman's illustrious career is a testament to passion, creativity, and resilience within the theater industry. The podcast episode delves into Stroman's unique choreographic approach, dedication to storytelling, and the inspiring journey that has earned her respect from both peers and fans.

Stroman's journey commenced with a profound love for English literature and a rich background in storytelling and collaboration. Her desire to infuse literature into theater has significantly shaped her creative process, resulting in some of Broadway's most beloved productions.

The conversation explores Stroman's versatility in dance styles, from ballet to tap and jazz, showcasing her ability to serve the narrative. Stroman also shared her belief in the importance of global art experiences to recharge creative batteries, emphasizing the enrichment gained through travel and exposure to diverse cultures.

The podcast highlights Susan Stroman's personal battles, including experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges she faced creating a show in the aftermath of 9/11. These trials tested her resilience and determination, contributing to her growth as an artist and an individual.

A poignant moment in the conversation was Stroman's reflection on approaching renowned composers Kander and Ebb, underscoring the significance of being present, listening, and pursuing dreams with determination. These attributes have played a pivotal role in her success as one of Broadway's most respected figures.

Stroman's philosophy on living in the moment and creating one's rhythm emerged as a central theme. She emphasized appreciating the beauty of the present and finding one's own rhythm in life, principles deeply rooted in her work and personal ethos.

Susan Stroman's journey in the theater industry stands as an inspiring narrative of resilience, passion, and dedication. Her unique storytelling approach, love for the arts, and unwavering commitment to her craft make her an extraordinary figure in Broadway. As she continues to create and share stories, Susan Stroman serves as an inspiration to emerging artists, reminding them of the importance of authenticity, embracing diversity, and staying resilient in the face of adversity.