Listen: Seth Bisen-Hersh's Podcast 'Millennials Are Ruining The World?: An Xennial Perspective' Returns For Its 5th Season

This season's guests and eclectic topics are: Mara Jill Herman discussing Producing, Lenny Schwartz discussing Screenwriting, Amara Nogee discussing Doodles, and more.

Sep. 06, 2023

Seth Bisen-Hersh's hilarious podcast "Millennials are Ruining the World?: an Xennial perspective" has returned for its fifth season. Having real conversations bridging the gap between Generations X&Y, the catchphrase for the podcast is "I'm not woke, but I'm awake!"

Episodes will spool out for 6 weeks, Wednesdays at 1PM on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple and Amazon.

Listen to past episodes of the podcast below!

This season's guests and eclectic topics are: Mara Jill Herman discussing Producing, Lenny Schwartz discussing Screenwriting, Amara Nogee discussing Doodles, Michaela Moore discussing Opera, Natalie Neckyfarow discussing Embodiment and Westley Todd Holiday discussing Empathy.

To check out past episodes, please visit: sethbh.com/podcast.

Seth Bisen-Hersh is a prolific, versatile and award-winning composer/lyricist and performer. His musicals include Love Quirks (AMT Theater 2022, Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score), The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award, Studio Cast Recording), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, West Village Musical Theatre Festival), The Spickner Spin (2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award). He has also written and starred in 10 cabaret song cycles of his work: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow, Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty) and his Self-Isolation Song Cycle. He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 750 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. In addition, he has published 3 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss" and two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", the latter which he turned into an audiobook and podcast. Also, he was a winner of 2019, 2020 & 2022 ASCAP Plus Awards. Additionally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the New York Times, the LA Times, the Wall Street Journal, Universal Crossword and The Modern Crossword. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU. www.sethbh.com FB/Twitter/Instagram/TikTok: @sethbhdotcom



