Listen: 'Let Them' Wax Ecstatic Remix From FANGIRLS: World Premiere Cast Recording Released

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has released the new single - a special remix track of the song "Let Them" by Wax Ecstatic - from FANGIRLS: World Premiere Cast Recording today, Thursday, July 28. FANGIRLS is based on the award-winning Australian stage musical sensation with book, musical and lyrics by wunderkind Yve Blake. This release celebrates the show's return to the stage with a run at the Sydney Opera House from Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, September 4. Tickets are available HERE.

Behind the scenes of FANGIRLS is a team of creatives who have worked tirelessly with the show's originator Yve Blake. One of the key members of that team has been music producer David Muratore. From the early development of the musical, David was collaborating with Yve to arrange and produce the highly unique soundscape for the production. The goal was to produce a score that sounded nothing like a musical, but instead, like a "pop-concert, meets rave, meets church." While working with Blake to create the subsequent cast album, in his spare time Muratore started to tinker with the idea of remixing. In this first instance, Muratore has remixed the show's opening song "Let Them" under his pseudonym Wax Ecstatic - creating an intoxicating combination of sounds using original elements of the show with some dance-floor flourishes. While the remix does include snippets of vocals by Yve Blake and Blake Appleqvist from the cast album this new track has an identity of its own thanks to the spicy work of Wax Ecstatic.

FANGIRLS: World Premiere Cast Recording is currently available in all digital and streaming formats. The show recently completed a blockbuster, sold-out Australian national tour and plans are underway to bring this audience and critics' darling around the world. The album was produced and mixed by David Muratore, and features vocal arrangements by Alice Chance. Zara Stanton serves as music director, and she provides additional vocal arrangements. The show's dramaturg is Jonathan Ware. The origin of the show is explained in Yve's viral TED Talk "For the Love of Fangirls," which has been viewed over one million times. Stream or download the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/FANGIRLS.

FANGIRLS follows the story of Edna. She's fourteen, awkward, blisteringly smart and, also, in love with a boy called Harry. The only problem is, so are 38 million other people - because Harry's in the world's biggest boy band: True Connection. When Harry's band announces a show in her hometown, Edna knows that this is her ONE chance to try to meet Harry and save him from his miserable overworked life. But just how far will she go in the name of love? With a dazzling cast, inexhaustibly witty dialogue, and a score best described as a "Pop Concert meets Rave meets Church," FANGIRLS is a subversive musical comedy about how we ask young women to see themselves. Whether or not you've ever been a fan, FANGIRLS will move you, because this is a story about feeling underestimated, and choosing to love without apology.

The musical received stellar reviews at every stop on its Australian tour. The Sydney Morning Herald noted the "fans literally standing and screaming in the aisles" and raved "Like teenage girls, this show is destined to go far." The Australian Arts review went so far as to describe it as "pure serotonin," calling the show "undeniably one of the most perfectly crafted Australian works to hit the stage." As Time Out Melbourne warned, "you're probably going to have some trouble getting the melodies out of your head." The Courier Mail said, "when FANGIRLS was over, two things happened - the audience gave a standing ovation, and I wanted to give the 14-year-old-version of myself a big hug. Do yourself a favour, please see this show."

FANGIRLS received the prestigious 2020 AWGIE Award for Music Theatre from the Australian Writers' Guild, and was honored with two 2019 Sydney Theatre Awards, including "Best Production of a Mainstage Musical." The show also scored "Best Musical" at Queensland's 2019 Matilda Awards. The cast album earned a 2021 ARIA Award nomination of for "Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album."

The album features cast members Yve Blake as Edna, Chika Ikogwe as Jules, Kimberley Hodgson as Brianna, James Majoos as Saltypringl, Sharon Millerchip as Caroline, Ayesha Madon as Lily, and Blake Appelqvist as Harry.

YVE BLAKE

YVE BLAKE (Book, Music, Lyrics and Performer) is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, songwriter, and performer best known for creating FANGIRLS. The show premiered to standing-room-only crowds in Brisbane and Sydney in 2019, before returning by demand in 2021 FANGIRLS for an Australian tour. Blake was the recipient of the inaugural Rebel Wilson Theatremaker Scholarship at the Australian Theatre for Young People, and is also an alumnus of the Royal Court Writers' Programme. She has also been a visiting artist at Princeton University. Her current projects under commission include a couple of co-written feature films and a musical television series.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 20 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

"FANGIRLS: WORLD PREMIERE CAST RECORDING" TRACK LIST

1. Let Them

2. Nobody

3. Wait and See

4. Feels So True

5. Set You Free

6. The Announcement

7. Actually Dead

8. Got No Chill

9. Don't Exist

10. Night of Our Lives

11. The Reveal

12. Concert Medley

13. Nobody (Concert Version)

14. Panic

15. Become Brand New

16. Life or Death (Actually Dead Reprise)

17. Disgusting

18. Brave Thing

19. Justice

20. Silly Little Girl

21. The Woods

22. Nobody (Reprise)

23. Maybe We're More