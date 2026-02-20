Listen: ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE New Musical By Adam Gwon Out Now

Joy Machine Records has released All the World's a Stage: Original Cast Recording – the new musical with book, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. You can listen to the full album here!

The cast album is produced by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Waitress, Linkin Park), Grammy Award nominee Andrea Grody (Suffs, The Band's Visit), Drama Desk nominee Adam Gwon, and Michelle Noh (Suffs, Liberation). Andrea Grody serves as music director with two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Assassins revival, Next to Normal) providing orchestrations. The recording preserves the recent production from Keen Company, produced in association with Michelle Noh, directed by Jonathan Silverstein.

The album features performances by Elizabeth Stanley, Matt Rodin, Eliza Pagelle, and Jon-Michael Reese.

As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church, and Ricky's carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All the World's a Stage is a brand new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.

All the World's a Stage received Drama Desk Award nominations for “Outstanding Lyrics” and “Outstanding Orchestrations,” and was named “Best Musical” by the Off Broadway Alliance Awards. The show was commissioned and developed by Keen Company over a three-year process, part of Keen's continued commitment to intimate musicals with big emotional impact. The show's Off-Broadway debut, produced in association with Michelle Noh, was performed at Theatre Row from March 25 to May 10, 2025.