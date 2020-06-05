Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL Stream Starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and More Has Been Postponed

Lincoln Center has announced via their website that their presentation of Carousel starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and more has been postponed. Carousel was scheduled to kick off Lincoln Center's new Broadway Fridays series. They are planning to reschedule the presentation.

Other Upcoming Broadway Fridays include:

Lincoln Center Theater's production of

The Nance

Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT

Lincoln Center Theater's production of

Act One

Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT

Additional Broadway offerings to be announced.

Lincoln Center at Home is dedicated to maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings also include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, and #ConcertsForKids, as well an array of archival and livestream performances available for free and on demand on #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center's Youtube and Facebook page. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.

Lincoln Center will also make available some rarely-seen dance gems from its media archives, for free on Lincoln Center at Home, during the upcoming Dance Week. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

