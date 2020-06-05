Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL Stream Starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and More Has Been Postponed
Lincoln Center has announced via their website that their presentation of Carousel starring Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller and more has been postponed. Carousel was scheduled to kick off Lincoln Center's new Broadway Fridays series. They are planning to reschedule the presentation.
Other Upcoming Broadway Fridays include:
Lincoln Center Theater's production of
The Nance
Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT
Lincoln Center Theater's production of
Act One
Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT
Additional Broadway offerings to be announced.
Lincoln Center at Home is dedicated to maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings also include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, and #ConcertsForKids, as well an array of archival and livestream performances available for free and on demand on #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center's Youtube and Facebook page. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.
Lincoln Center will also make available some rarely-seen dance gems from its media archives, for free on Lincoln Center at Home, during the upcoming Dance Week. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.
