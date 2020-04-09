Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact
Lincoln Center Cancels Additional Summer Programming
As the virus pandemic continues to shutter arts organizations, Lincoln Center Theater has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its summer season.
Shuttered summer programs include the Mostly Mozart Festival, Midsummer Night Swing and Lincoln Center Out of Doors.
This news comes on the heels of the cancellation of two new unannounced plays, Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem and Bryna Turner's At the Wedding were scheduled to begin performances this July.
LCT has also postponed its spring productions, including the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset and the operatic adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, which will now begin performances this fall.
