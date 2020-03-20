Lincoln Center Cancels All Performances and Events Through First Half of May
Lincoln Center has released the following statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming performances via their website:
At Lincoln Center, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our many visitors, patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists. Following guidance from public health and governmental authorities, and in accordance with recommendations issued by the CDC, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is canceling all performances and events through May 17 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the David Rubenstein Atrium is closed, and all Guided Tours and outside licensee performances and events are cancelled or postponed. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to provide updates as we can. You may wish to consult the web sites of Lincoln Center's residents for further details on cancelations specific to individual organizations.
For your convenience and in order to manage call volume, we are reaching out to ticket holders for canceled events to facilitate donation and refund options. You may also contact your point of sale directly or call CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 to speak with a guest services representative. We hope you will consider donating the cost of your tickets as a tax-deductible gift. Your support helps ensure the vitality of the arts now and into the future.
In the coming days and weeks we will be taking our work online, sharing unique content, including rarely seen video from decades of Live From Lincoln Center, more recent presentations from across campus, and live streams from wherever performances are still happening - empty halls, living rooms, and more.
In these times of heightened anxiety and vigilance, we are holding on to the important role the arts play in our lives: they nourish our hearts and minds, teach us valuable lessons and critical skills, and help us create community. We are resolved not to lose sight of what connects us, and we hope you will follow us on social media and continue to be part of our community from wherever you are.
