Lin-Manuel Miranda To Return For HIS DARK MATERIALS Season 3 On HBO

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that HBO has confirmed that award-winning composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda will return for the third season of the fantasy drama, His Dark Materials.

The new was revealed as part of today's Comic Con festivities, in addition to the announcement that the series will return this December with a two-episode premiere event.

The season's first two episodes will air on HBO and become available for streaming on HBOMax in the United States on Monday, December 5 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Miranda portrays adventuresome aeronaut Lee Scoresby on the series adapted from Philip Pullman's beloved book series.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.



Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, HIS DARK MATERIALS returned for its seven-episode second season on November 16, 2020.

The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Season two began as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.



Season one and season two episodes to date are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.