Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes His Second Appearance on THE HAMILCAST

With Broadway remaining dark through 2020, Gillian Pensavalle, the host of podcasts The Hamilcast and True Crime Obsessed brings you a healthy dose of all things Hamilton with two Hamilcast interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda in celebration of the premiere of Hamilton on Disney+.

Listen to part one below!

Part two will be released on Monday, July 13. Over 200 episodes strong, The Hamilcast is the only podcast to have episodes with all four members of "The Hamilton Cabinet" - Lin, director Thomas Kail, orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

