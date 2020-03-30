Lillias White, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Rashidra Scott & More to Sing on Live Stream of KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL Concert

Back by popular demand, ANTHONYKEN, LLC. have announced the return of their concert show KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE PIONEERS OF SOUL MUSIC which will be shown via LIVE STREAM April 3rd at 7:00pm exclusively only at www.ANTHONYKEN.com via Facebook LIVE. The duo canceled their upcoming show of KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL which was set to return to the Triad Theatre on May 10th due to virus. They present this free live stream performance event because they believe it was important to keep people's spirits up in a positive way during this time of crisis and what other way to uplift others than with music for the soul.

KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL premiered Spring, 2018 and has returned to The Triad Theater three times since to SOLD OUT audience. This live stream is set to air on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 7:00pm EST & will consist of some of Broadway's biggest stars which includes TONY Award Winner Lillias White, powerhouse vocalists & actress Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge, An Evening With Phyllis Hyman), Broadway triple threat Anthony Wayne (Tootsie, Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, City Center's A Chorus Line), Actress & Star Angela Birchett (Color Purple Tour & Star of Upcoming "The Clark Sisters" Movie as Jacky Clark Chisholm), R&B Recording Legend MONIFAH, Singer Durrell Wells, Actress DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Recording Artist Annette Taylor, Burgandy Williams (X Factor UK, 2018), Soul singer Lady Pepper (A Soulful Christmas), Vincent Hale (A Soulful Christmas), Kareema Khouri (Queens of Soul) and Broadway Star Rashidra Scott (Company, Ain't Too Proud).

KINGS & QUEENS OF SOUL: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE PIONEERS OR SOUL MUSIC is the new, soul stirring concert show that features some of the top Vocalists in New York City spanning from the Church Choirs to the Broadway Stage. Get ready for a memorable experience! This show will have you up on your feet as you listen to classics delivered from all of the Kings and Queens: Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Mary J. Blige and many more!

KINGS & QUEENS OF SOUL: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO THE PIONEERS OF SOUL MUSIC reunites the creative team behind the hit musicals Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, An Evening With Phyllis Hyman & A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue. KINGS AND QUEENS OF SOUL is created by Kendrell Bowman and Anthony Wayne and directed by Mr. Bowman. Impeccable background vocalists for the event will be Rahmel McDade (Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical), Cenophia Mitchell (Queens Of Soul), Sheneatha Frison & Chloe Thompson. Leading the band as Music Director is Joel Desroches with TJ Griffin on Drums, David Holder on Bass and Brett Calder on Guitar.





