Lighthouse Immersive, Creators of Immersive Van Gough, Files for Bankruptcy

According to Bloomberg, the Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive, which most famously brought Immersive Van Gough across the country immediately following the COVID pandemic, filed for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in Delaware last week. The action is reportedly being taken to protect the comapny's US assets amidst insolvency proceedings in Canada.

In addition to Immersive Van Gough, Lighthouse Immersive created Immersive Disney Animation, Mozart Immersive, and its Live @ Lighthouse Immersive Concert Series.

You can still check out Immersive Van Gough in Detroit, Las Vegas, and Toronto.

Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms.

Lighthouse Immersive has produced the world premieres of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, Immersive Frida Kahlo, Immersive King Tut and Immersive Klimt: Revolution in 23 North American cities, including Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver. To date, they have sold over 6 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it “one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time.”