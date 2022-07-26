Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: EL NUEVO TANGO Streaming Now

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 pressents "Una Noche de Jueves" "A Thursday Night" - free digital series presenting excerpts from our favorite shows!

Thursay 7/28/22, at 7 pm EST - join "Maria & El Dia Que Me Quieras" from "El Nuevo Tango" LIVE at the CCK Buenos Aires: https://youtu.be/2jNIvtVIjps

New program every Thursday at 7 pm EST (New York), 20 hrs (Buenos Aires), and 1 am (Roma) will showcase excerpts from different productions and stream full-length concerts which further Nuevo Tango, its evolution, and its relationship to Jazz, Contemporary Classical, and popular genres while celebrating multiple cultural heritages which come together in New York City and beyond.

This series is available worldwide with each program remaining available for 24 hours. You can interact with our artists and us via the chat function for those watching LIVE and SUBSCRIBED to our channel.

Each program in the series is FREE but your Donations will help us continue creating and producing. All donations are tax-deductible.

Digital Program Notes (en Español)

