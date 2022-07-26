Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: EL NUEVO TANGO Streaming Now

This Thursday, join "Maria & El Dia Que Me Quieras" from "El Nuevo Tango" live at the CCK Buenos Aires:

Jul. 26, 2022  

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 pressents "Una Noche de Jueves" "A Thursday Night" - free digital series presenting excerpts from our favorite shows!

Thursay 7/28/22, at 7 pm EST - join "Maria & El Dia Que Me Quieras" from "El Nuevo Tango" LIVE at the CCK Buenos Aires: https://youtu.be/2jNIvtVIjps

New program every Thursday at 7 pm EST (New York), 20 hrs (Buenos Aires), and 1 am (Roma) will showcase excerpts from different productions and stream full-length concerts which further Nuevo Tango, its evolution, and its relationship to Jazz, Contemporary Classical, and popular genres while celebrating multiple cultural heritages which come together in New York City and beyond.

This series is available worldwide with each program remaining available for 24 hours. You can interact with our artists and us via the chat function for those watching LIVE and SUBSCRIBED to our channel.

Each program in the series is FREE but your Donations will help us continue creating and producing. All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate Here

Digital Program Notes (en Español)

www.piazzolla100.com



Playwrights Horizons to Present New Season of SOUNDSTAGE Fiction Podcast - Listen to the Season 2 Intro Now
July 26, 2022

Playwrights Horizons will present the second season of Soundstage, its scripted fiction podcast. With plays written specifically for the audio format, not translated or recorded live from the stage, Soundstage has established itself as a singular, adventurous presence in both the podcasting and theater worlds. Listen to the Season 2 intro here!
Photos: The Muny Postpones Tonight's Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE Due to Flooding
July 26, 2022

The Muny's Tuesday, July 26 performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, which opened last night, will be postponed due to flooding in Forest Park and on The Muny campus caused by record-breaking rainfall overnight. See photos here.
THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. to Play The Victory Center Theatre This Saturday
July 26, 2022

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. is playing at The Victory Center Theatre on Saturday, July 30 at 5PM. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The Conundrum Little Riddles cast contains approximately 16 students.
André Jordan And Morgan Dudley To Join CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE At The Triad Theater
July 26, 2022

The award-winning series Cabaret on the Couch Live! brings a summer celebration to The Triad Theater on August 6th at 7:00pm. Performers include André Jordan (Diana the Musical), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Jordan Reed, Lia Jones, Leigh Dillon, Korina Deming, Marek Zurowski, Emily Hausmann, and Raynner Garcia.
Theater Group HARP To Take Up Residency At Taylor Theater
July 26, 2022

The newly formed HARP Productions will now be performing at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater. With decades of experience in acting, directing, and producing, the duo is ready to bring their high-quality work to the Taylor Theater stage.