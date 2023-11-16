Large Print Edition of Bestselling Ukulele Christmas Book Now Available

Forte Publishing announced the launch of the large print edition of the bestselling book of beginning ukulele Christmas songs, designed by Grammy-nominated educator Jenny Peters and her sister, Rebecca Bogart. The book is one of six books in the series of bestselling Beginning Ukulele Songs books that has sold over 120,000 copies over the last decade.



Few publishers create large print books and even fewer release music songbooks in this easier-to-read format. As a result, an aging population of beginning ukulele players struggle to read the music and lyrics whilst trying to keep up with the rhythm of a song. With a focus on beginners, the expertly designed book provides twenty-one Christmas songs for the ukulele in a new layout, with larger fonts and enlarged music notation, that strives to minimize inconvenient page turns in the middle of a song. The book espouses a successful teaching methodology developed by the authors in their six-book series and makes it easy and quick for anyone with limited music experience to see results in six days.

The book, 21 Easy Ukulele Songs for Christmas (Large Print Edition), is the first of three books in large print that Forte Publishing will release at a low first-release price, in the next year. The book includes a free online video course; free sheet music and ukulele playing tips on signing up for an online newsletter; and website resources. The book series takes a beginner through intermediate level with a graduated set of exercises and fun and familiar songs.



Here's what librarians, reviewers, and customers are saying about the book:

"Accompanied by instructional videos, 21 Easy Ukulele Songs for Christmas is a great beginning book for any aspiring musician who wants to entertain family during the holiday season."

"An excellent ukulele primer for beginners. The book's step-by-step approach makes it easy to learn the chords and start playing songs right away. Amazing!"

"I loved playing familiar Christmas songs and have my granddaughter sing along when she comes to visit me for the holidays."

Visit Rebecca and Jenny's website at the authors' website at www.ukulele.io to learn more.

Website: https://ukulele.io/

Book Series link: https://amzn.to/3xc61jF

Book one link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CN2Q2328