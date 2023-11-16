Large Print Edition of Bestselling Ukulele Christmas Book Now Available

Learn to play your favorite Christmas songs on the ukulele with the new large print edition.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Large Print Edition of Bestselling Ukulele Christmas Book Now Available

Forte Publishing announced the launch of the large print edition of the bestselling book of beginning ukulele Christmas songs, designed by Grammy-nominated educator Jenny Peters and her sister, Rebecca Bogart. The book is one of six books in the series of bestselling Beginning Ukulele Songs books that has sold over 120,000 copies over the last decade.


Few publishers create large print books and even fewer release music songbooks in this easier-to-read format. As a result, an aging population of beginning ukulele players struggle to read the music and lyrics whilst trying to keep up with the rhythm of a song. With a focus on beginners, the expertly designed book provides twenty-one Christmas songs for the ukulele in a new layout, with larger fonts and enlarged music notation, that strives to minimize inconvenient page turns in the middle of a song. The book espouses a successful teaching methodology developed by the authors in their six-book series and makes it easy and quick for anyone with limited music experience to see results in six days.
The book, 21 Easy Ukulele Songs for Christmas (Large Print Edition), is the first of three books in large print that Forte Publishing will release at a low first-release price, in the next year. The book includes a free online video course; free sheet music and ukulele playing tips on signing up for an online newsletter; and website resources. The book series takes a beginner through intermediate level with a graduated set of exercises and fun and familiar songs.


Here's what librarians, reviewers, and customers are saying about the book:

"Accompanied by instructional videos, 21 Easy Ukulele Songs for Christmas is a great beginning book for any aspiring musician who wants to entertain family during the holiday season."
"An excellent ukulele primer for beginners. The book's step-by-step approach makes it easy to learn the chords and start playing songs right away. Amazing!"
"I loved playing familiar Christmas songs and have my granddaughter sing along when she comes to visit me for the holidays."
Visit Rebecca and Jenny's website at the authors' website at www.ukulele.io to learn more.
Links:
Website: https://ukulele.io/
Book Series link: https://amzn.to/3xc61jF
Book one link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CN2Q2328



RELATED STORIES

1
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Specials; ALADDIN to Perform Photo
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Specials; ALADDIN to Perform

ABC and Disney Parks are lighting up the holiday season with two musical specials filmed across the country and directed by Sam Wrench (“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”), hosted by Julianne Hough and Derek Hough. The Broadway and North American tour cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” are set to perform “Friend Like Me” during the Christmas Day Parade.

2
Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases This Way to Neverland Series Photo
Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series

The newly imagined production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN has released two videos of a three-part  series, entitled “This Way to Neverland'. Watch here!

3
Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Ca Photo
Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Cares

See photos of the Museum of Broadway celebrating their 1-year anniversary by making a generous donation of 100K to Broadway Cares. Learn more about this significant milestone and their commitment to supporting Broadway.

4
How to Watch the 2023 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide! Photo
How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

Whether you plan to enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' SeriesVideo: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole ScherzingerVideo: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New JerseyDebbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You