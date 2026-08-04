LOS ANGELES BALLET Will Present 21st Season With THE NUTCRACKER, COPPELIA

Los Angeles Ballet has announced its 2026/2027 season. With 10 works in all, this is LAB's biggest programmatic season to date. LAB holds the distinction of being the longest-operating professional classical ballet company in the history of Los Angeles.

This season will open with a special engagement with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl with an original work by Artistic Director Melissa Barak, a return to BroadStage in Santa Monica with a triple bill celebrating American choreographers, 17 performances of LAB's original production of The Nutcracker at Royce Hall and Dolby Theatre, a continuation of its residency at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in January 2026 with returning choreographers Christopher Wheeldon and Ma Cong, and a long-awaited Company premiere of the feel-good story book ballet, Coppélia.

TOUR DATES

LOS ANGELES BALLET AT THE BOWL — Hollywood Bowl

Tue, September 8, 2026 – 8:00 pm

AMERICAN ICONS - THE CAGE | DILLY DILLY | WAVELENGTH — BroadStage

Thur, September 24, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Fri, September 25, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sat, September 26, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sun, September 26, 2026 – 2:00 pm

NUTCRACKER TEA Annual Holiday Fundraiser — Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Sat, November 21, 2026 – 10:00 am

Sat, November 21, 2026 – 1:00 pm

Sun, November 22, 2026 – 10:00 am

Sun, November 22, 2026 – 1:00 pm

THE NUTCRACKER — Royce Hall at UCLA

Fri, December 11, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sat, December 12, 2026 – 2:00 pm

Sat, December 12, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sun, December 13, 2026 – 2:00 pm

THE NUTCRACKER — Dolby Theatre with Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra

Fri, December 18, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sat, December 19, 2026 – 2:00 pm

Sat, December 19, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sun, December 20, 2026 – 2:00 pm

Sun, December 20, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Tue, December 22, 2026 – 2:00 pm

Tue, December 22, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Wed, December 23, 2026 – 2:00 pm

Wed, December 23, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Thur, December 24, 2026 – 2:00 pm

Sat, December 26, 2026 – 2:00 pm Sensory Friendly

Sat, December 26, 2026 – 7:30 pm

Sun, December 27, 2026 – 2:00 pm

MOVERS AND SHAKERS - POLYPHONIA | CARRY ME ANEW | SZENTES WORLD PREMIERE — Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Thur, February 4, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Fri, February 5, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Sat, February 6, 2027 – 7:30 pm

COPPELIA — Dolby Theatre with Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra

Thur, June 10, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Fri, June 11, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Sat, June 12, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Sat, June 12, 2027 – 7:30 pm

Sun, June 13, 2027 – 2:00 pm

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