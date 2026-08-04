LOS ANGELES BALLET Will Present 21st Season With THE NUTCRACKER, COPPELIA
The season spans the Hollywood Bowl, BroadStage, Royce Hall, the Dolby Theatre and The Wallis.
Los Angeles Ballet has announced its 2026/2027 season. With 10 works in all, this is LAB's biggest programmatic season to date. LAB holds the distinction of being the longest-operating professional classical ballet company in the history of Los Angeles.
This season will open with a special engagement with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl with an original work by Artistic Director Melissa Barak, a return to BroadStage in Santa Monica with a triple bill celebrating American choreographers, 17 performances of LAB's original production of The Nutcracker at Royce Hall and Dolby Theatre, a continuation of its residency at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in January 2026 with returning choreographers Christopher Wheeldon and Ma Cong, and a long-awaited Company premiere of the feel-good story book ballet, Coppélia.
TOUR DATES
LOS ANGELES BALLET AT THE BOWL — Hollywood Bowl
Tue, September 8, 2026 – 8:00 pm
AMERICAN ICONS - THE CAGE | DILLY DILLY | WAVELENGTH — BroadStage
Thur, September 24, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Fri, September 25, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sat, September 26, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sun, September 26, 2026 – 2:00 pm
NUTCRACKER TEA Annual Holiday Fundraiser — Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Sat, November 21, 2026 – 10:00 am
Sat, November 21, 2026 – 1:00 pm
Sun, November 22, 2026 – 10:00 am
Sun, November 22, 2026 – 1:00 pm
THE NUTCRACKER — Royce Hall at UCLA
Fri, December 11, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sat, December 12, 2026 – 2:00 pm
Sat, December 12, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sun, December 13, 2026 – 2:00 pm
THE NUTCRACKER — Dolby Theatre with Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra
Fri, December 18, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sat, December 19, 2026 – 2:00 pm
Sat, December 19, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sun, December 20, 2026 – 2:00 pm
Sun, December 20, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Tue, December 22, 2026 – 2:00 pm
Tue, December 22, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Wed, December 23, 2026 – 2:00 pm
Wed, December 23, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Thur, December 24, 2026 – 2:00 pm
Sat, December 26, 2026 – 2:00 pm Sensory Friendly
Sat, December 26, 2026 – 7:30 pm
Sun, December 27, 2026 – 2:00 pm
MOVERS AND SHAKERS - POLYPHONIA | CARRY ME ANEW | SZENTES WORLD PREMIERE — Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Thur, February 4, 2027 – 7:30 pm
Fri, February 5, 2027 – 7:30 pm
Sat, February 6, 2027 – 7:30 pm
COPPELIA — Dolby Theatre with Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra
Thur, June 10, 2027 – 7:30 pm
Fri, June 11, 2027 – 7:30 pm
Sat, June 12, 2027 – 7:30 pm
Sat, June 12, 2027 – 7:30 pm
Sun, June 13, 2027 – 2:00 pm