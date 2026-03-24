LDK Writers’ Residency At CAM Studios Unveils Inaugural Cohort

The LDK Writers’ Residency at CAM Studios has announced the inaugural cohort of recipients for its new residency program supporting playwrights and composers developing original work in New York City.

Hosted at CAM Studios, the residency provides artists with one full week of exclusive studio access, prioritizing uninterrupted creative time over public presentation. The initiative was created to give writers space to draft and develop new material without the pressure of performance deadlines.

“Writers need uninterrupted time and space to dream, draft, and take risks,” said Lisa Dozier Shacket, Founder of LDK Productions. “This residency is about trusting artists at pivotal moments in their work and giving them the freedom to follow their instincts.”

The 2026 cohort includes a range of new plays and musicals:

Trey Everett and Wesley Chavez’s The Crawl, a musical about a musician traveling cross-country for a career opportunity;

Gina Naomi Baez’s Abril, a musical centered on survivorship and identity;

Lour Yasin’s Area D, an Arab pop musical about a Palestinian band entering Eurovision;

Billy Recce’s Hit Show, a musical inspired by the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr.;

Cris Eli Blak’s Anonymous Skin, a play set in Atlanta exploring faith, HIV, and relationships;

Lindsey Hope Pearlman and Andrew Lynch’s Roar!, based on the making of the 1981 film;

Alan Cancelino and Jenne Wason’s Write Now, a musical about creative control; and

Lauren Marcus’s Jackie Lee, a play about a writer confronting anonymous criticism.

Residencies are awarded annually on a rolling basis and focus on private development rather than public readings or presentations.

CAM Studios, located in Times Square and operated by LDK Productions, has served as a rehearsal and development space for more than 100 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions.

Application Information

Applications for future residencies remain open on a rolling basis via email. Submission materials include a letter of intent, project history, creative team bios, and script or musical materials.