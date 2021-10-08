Krystina Alabado, Alex Brightman & More to be Featured on GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Original Studio Cast Recording) in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 29, just in time for Halloween. The show is based on the book by R.L. Stine published by Scholastic Inc.®, and features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and book and lyrics by John Maclay. This announcement celebrates Stine's 78th birthday today, Friday, October 8. The all-star cast includes Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Alex Brightman (Tony nominee for Beetlejuice), Noah Galvin (Waitress, "The Real O'Neals"), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Tony nominee for Dreamgirls), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), in addition to a special appearance from R.L. Stine himself.

The album cover is a new original work by Tim Jacobus, illustrator of the iconic original Goosebumps art. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the track "Goosebumps." To pre-save or pre-order the album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/GoosebumpsTheMusicalPR

Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?! Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling-and chilling-new musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.

Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium premiered in October 2016 at the Todd Wehr Theater in Milwaukee, WI, and at the Newmark Theatre in Portland, OR. The show went on to major productions at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, The Coterie Theatre in Kansas City, Main Street Theater in Houston, and more. It was originally commissioned by Oregon Children's Theatre and Milwaukee's First Stage.

The ensemble features Arianny Escalona, Alex Gibson, AJ Lewis, Armenia Sarkissian, Shuba Vedula, and Aika Zabala. The album is produced by Danny Abosch, who also provides arrangements and orchestrations.

Ghostlight Records previously collaborated with Danny Abosch on the cast album to Fancy Nancy The Musical.