Kristin Chenoweth, Annaleigh Ashford, Ashley Park & More Nominated for HCA TV Awards

Kristin Chenoweth, Annaleigh Ashford, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Ashley Park, and more have been nominated for Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.

The nominations were announced this morning on HCA's YouTube Channel. Find out the complete list of nominees here.

Kristin Chenoweth was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her performance in Schmigadoon!.

Annaleigh Ashford was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie for her performance in Welcome to Chippendales.

Ashley Park was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie for her performance in Beef. Park was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her performance in Emily In Paris.

Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Rachel Brosnahan was nominated for Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was nominated for Best Streaming Comedy Series.

Hocus Pocus 2 was nominated for Best Streaming Movie.

Amy Sherman-Palladino was nominated for Best Directing in a Streaming Comedy Series for the "Four Minutes" episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Palladino was also nominated for Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series for the episode.

Tony Shalhoub was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series for his performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Hannah Waddingham was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her performance in Ted Lasso.

Alex Borstein was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Martin Short was nominated for Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders in the Building.

Steve Martin was nominated for Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders in the Building.

Jane Lynch was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series for her performance in Party Down.

Megan Mullally was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series for her performance in Party Down.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series for her performance in Abbott Elementary.

Wendell Pierce was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie for his performance in Accused.

H.E.R. was nominated for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie for her performance in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Jessica Chastain was nominated for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie for her performance in George & Tammy.

Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike looming, AwardsDaily reports that plans for the official awards ceremony have yet to be determined.