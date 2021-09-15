Krispy Kreme Celebrates Broadway's Return With Exclusive New Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is launching an exclusive new doughnut to celebrate the return of Broadway! Broadway fans can get their hands on the Broadway Stars Doughnut exclusively in Times Square for a limited time.

According to TimeOut, the Broadway Stars Doughnut features a white KREME™ filled shell topped with black chocolate icing and gold nonpareils and star sprinkles.

The treat not only celebrates the return to Broadway, but also the one-year anniversary of the Krispy Kreme flagship store in Times Square, which opened on September 15, 2020.

The Broadway Stars Doughnut will be available exclusively at the Times Square shop from September 17-19, 2021. The shop is located at 1601 Broadway.

Read more on TimeOut.