Kitt Wakeley to Bring SYMPHONY OF SINNERS AND SAINTS To Carnegie Hall in October

Oklahoma City-based songwriter/composer/arranger/producer Kitt Wakeley is bringing his Symphony of Sinners and Saints to Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall for a special orchestral rock concert on Mon., Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. This epic performance will spotlight compositions from Wakeley's latest chart-topping album, Symphony of Sinners and Saints, which debuted at No. 1 on the June 5 Billboard "Classical Albums" and No. 1 on the "Classical Crossover Albums" charts.

For this special NYC performance, Wakeley has assembled a live band featuring the album's bassist Ryan Miller, drummer Brent Berry, guitarist Jay Gleason, as well as featured electric violinist Irene Fong, featured electric cellist Marta Bagratuni, a string quartet, five-piece brass ensemble, and 10-member choir. Wakeley will lead the band on piano and keyboards. Opening the show is guest pianist, Tania Stavreva.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now at www.carnegiehall.org

Wakeley said, "Playing Carnegie Hall is a dream come true for so many artists, including myself. I'm excited to share my latest project with live audiences, as we find our way back to normalcy. I'm confident the audience will leave feeling motivated and entertained by the incredible musicians that will accompany me on stage."

Boasting a cinematic hybrid of orchestral music, rock, and EDM, featuring stunning compositions, heavy guitar riffs, and thundering drums, the album Symphony of Sinners and Saints was released on May 21 by Studio Seven Media. With Wakeley on synths and piano, the album features the talents of guitar legend Joe Satriani on two tracks; celebrated UK ensemble the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO); guitarists Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, Pink, Olivia Newton-John), Paige Harwell, and Daniel Uribe; Grammy-nominated pianist Paul Loomis; the London Voices choir (Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, the Hunger Games series) and Dallas' Gospel of Light Choir; plus, the aforementioned Miller and Berry. Symphony of Sinners and Saints was recorded in October 2020 at London's famed Abbey Road Studios. At those sessions, the RPO was conducted by Cliff Masterson (Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Il Divo, Oasis). The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by three-time Grammy Award-winner Tre Nagella (Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg) at Luminous Sound Studios in Dallas, TX.

In addition to the two chart-topping album positions, Symphony of Sinners and Saints debuted on six more Billboard charts that week, including No. 2 on "Heatseekers," No. 12 on "Hard Rock Albums," No. 13 on "Top Current Album Sales," No. 14 on "Top Album Sales," No. 47 on "Independent Albums," and No. 50 on "Top Rock Albums." Previously, three of the album's singles, "Forgive Me" featuring Joe Satriani, "Sinners and Saints," and "Conflicted," also featuring Satriani, all hit the top position on Billboard's "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales" chart. In addition, "Forgive Me," also charted at No. 9 on the "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart and No. 19 on the "Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart." His second single, "Sinners and Saints," debuted at No. 4 on the "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart and No. 15 on the "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart. His first single, "Conflicted" also debuted No. 6 on the "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart, and No. 18 on the "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart.

