Kitchen Sink Theatre Company Announces Complete Casting For Staged Reading of STRIKE/OUT

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company announced complete casting for the industry reading of STRIKE/OUT written by Eugene O'Neill Theater Center alumna Lizz Mangan and directed by Kitchen Sink Director of Artistic Development Em Hausmann. After previous readings by Historically Close Friends (Burlington, VT), STRIKE/OUT will now premiere in New York City for development as a full production through Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. The reading will take place on February 19th, 2024 at 7:00PM at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street).

Lizz Mangan's STRIKE/OUT tells the story of "The Strike Sisters," a bowling team composed of unapologetically queer characters who meet every Tuesday for a day of bowling, beer, and bickering. When tragedy strikes for a fellow team member, the remaining players are faced with the harsh realization that the place they go to for escaping their outside world problems may be becoming a problem in and of itself. STRIKE/OUT is performed through a nontraditional plotline, with overlapping dialogue and points of tension scattered throughout which slowly reveal the team's complicated history. Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's Director of Artistic Development Em Hausmann directs.

"This project is a play about bowling, community, and when people within that community are no longer able to support each other as much as they wish they could," shares playwright Lizz Mangan. "This play has a form that queers the concept of time. We see these characters go through things offstage that they bring to their league either the following day, week, month, etc. The core audience of the production is queer people, but more specifically, queer people who have felt displaced and have searched for a space that made them feel seen."

"Strike/Out is funny, perceptive, and unapologetically queer in nature." shares director Em Hausmann. "As a non-binary/trans person, I am extremely interested in stories like this play, which casually centers around characters who are visibly LGBTQ+. I think it is brilliant how Mangan has structured the story NOT with a traditional plot, but through points of tension scattered throughout."

Tickets are free to the public; RSVP's are requested, though not required, through this link Click HereE, by emailing info@kitchensinktheatrecompany.com, or by emailing press@kitchensinktheatrecompany.com.

The complete cast of STRIKE/OUT includes Gabriella Pizzolo (Spina), Julia Brunelli (Fletcher), Khamaïlei Angélil (Leeds), Danielle Koenig (Katchadorian), and Lauren Bourke (Drew).

Rounding out the team are Kenzie Peacock (Assistant Director), Mel Ashby (Stage Manager), Katie Royse Ginther (Producer), and Ian McQueen (Producer).

At the start of 2024, Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's season began with a winter reading series, which included the premiere of EVER, OSCAR on Saturday, January 6, written and directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman, and MURDER! AT THE HEINEKEN ESTATE on Saturday, January 20, written by Grace Mitscherlich and directed by Katie Royse Ginther. Kitchen Sink's 2024 season continues with Delivery Boy, a new play by emerging playwright Jaden Alvaro Gines February 1-11, and AFFECTING EXPRESSION on Saturday, February 24, written by Eliana Cohen-Orth and directed by Eliyana Abraham. Following the winter reading series will mark the world premiere of NOSEBLEED: A "COMEDY" ABOUT HYPOTHETICALS, MAIL, AND CRAZY LOUD SEX written by Carly Polistina. In the fall of 2024, playwright Cory Sapienza makes his New York City debut with the bold, insightful play PILLOW TALK. Co-directed by Sapienza and Jesse Hartley, the world premiere play is an honest exploration of sexual encounters in the transgender community.

ABOUT KITCHEN SINK THEATRE COMPANY:

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company was founded by Katie Royse Ginther in 2021 in Seattle, WA. Following successful productions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Good Water and Thread by Jessica Moreland, and Holy Waters by Matthew Balam, Kitchen Sink's following quickly grew, inspiring Royse Ginther to take it with her to New York City.​ Kitchen Sink aims to make a space for theatre artists in the community (specifically early-career LGBTQIA+ artists) to experiment with their own creativity. It is our goal to cultivate an environment that supports members of our community who have a passion for sharing stories and creating their own reality onstage; this includes actors, playwrights, technicians, directors, and designers. Kitchen Sink is led by a majority of trans, nonbinary, and queer theatre makers. We strive to tell stories which speak to the experiences of our generation-specifically queer stories, or stories with major themes of social change/justice. By connecting primarily with other LGBTQIA+ theatre-makers, we are able to create art that other young queer folks can identify with and relate to. Kitchen Sink prioritizes giving space to those who haven't seen much representation on stage or screen. We actively choose to work with up-and-coming playwrights with strong stories and experiences to share. Theatre for the community, by the community. www.kitchensinktheatrecompany.com @kitchensinktheatrecompany