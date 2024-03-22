Kevin Bacon Accepts Invite to Attend Final Prom at FOOTLOSE High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned actor Kevin Bacon has confirmed his attendance at the final prom of Payson High School, slated for demolition, after a nearly year-long campaign by the student body. The effort, part of the #BaconToPayson initiative, aimed to bring Bacon back to the locale where the 1984 film Footloose was partially shot, a project that significantly involved the school.

In a heartfelt acceptance during a virtual meeting with the students which aired on the Today Show, Bacon expressed his admiration for the campaign and the significance of Payson High School and Footloose in his life. “The movie and Payson High School was a big part of my life. I'm gonna come."

In a TODAY exclusive, @KayleeHartung reports on their viral campaign — and @kevinbacon's responds live! pic.twitter.com/03iduiYDUB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 22, 2024

Rubie Raff, Payson High School student body president, shared the collective joy and pride of the students, highlighting the dedication behind making their dream a reality. The campaign not only aimed to honor the film's legacy as it approaches its 40th anniversary but also to give a memorable farewell to the school building.

The closure of Payson High School marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter with the opening of a new building later this year.