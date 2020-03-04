Kent Nagano To Lead Orchestre Symphonique De Montréal In Final Carnegie Hall Show

On Tuesday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. Kent Nagano leads the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal in his final Carnegie Hall performance as the orchestra's music director. The program includes Schumann's Piano Concerto with soloist Mikhail Pletnev and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar," featuring bass Alexander Vinogradov and members of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Chorus, and the Chamber Singers, Oratorio Society, and Varsity Men's Glee Club of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign under Chorus Master Andrew Megill. A pre-concert talk begins at 7:00 p.m. with Simon Morrison, Professor of Music, Princeton University.



Kent Nagano made his Carnegie Hall debut in 1993 leading the America Composers Orchestra in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on a program that included the New York premiere of John Adams's El Dorado and the US premiere of Joji Yuasa's Eye on Genesis II. Since then he has conducted Orchestre symphonique de Montréal at Carnegie Hall four times including in 2011 as part of Spring for Music and most recently in 2017. For Mr. Nagano's performance history at Carnegie Hall, click here.



In addition, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 13 was first performed at Carnegie Hall by OSM (then billed as the Montreal Symphony Orchestra) on October 27, 1984. For the performance history of that work, click here.





Tickets priced $32-$105 are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.





