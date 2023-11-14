Kennedy Center Honors Sets CBS Air Date In December

CBS will air the 46th Annual KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will air Wednesday, December 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

As previously announced, the Honorees include actor and comedian Billy Crystal; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter, producer, and Bee Gees member Barry Gibb; rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick. Additionally, former Kennedy Center Honoree (2017) Gloria Estefan returns as host, marking her third time hosting the special.

In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on December 3, the 2023 Honorees will be saluted by today’s leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world, accepting the recognition and gratitude of their peers through performances and tributes. The event will also honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The KENNEDY CENTER HONORS recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts. Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television, each Kennedy Center Honoree has a unique place in the national consciousness and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.

Done+Dusted will return to produce the special in association with ROK Productions, represented by Elizabeth Kelly, who serves as executive producer alongside David Jammy. Alex Rudzinski is the director.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.