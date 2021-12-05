Kayla DiVenere Explores The Stresses Of Dating Through Dark Humour In PSYCHOPATH

Sometimes having a string of fleeting romances in our teen years makes it easy to feel like there might be something wrong if we can't settle on one person... Canadian pop artist Kayla DiVenere confesses to these feelings, and more, in her alternatingly depressed-then-exuberant new single, Psychopath - available now.

Kicking off with a dark and heavy bassline that's somehow both goth and grunge-y all at once, the pace picks up and the Montreal-born / Los Angeles-based dynamo's song quickly turns into a danceable pop-punk earworm.

"Why do I keep stopping

Before it starts

I jump to the end

Like you already broke my heart"

Soon, the narrator asks herself: "Am I a psycho, psychopath / What's wrong with me, I'm scared to ask."

Another simpler explanation, however, soon arrives in the second chorus: "Boys are dumb."

And we suddenly get the full picture of the teen type of angst that knows no particular generation....

"PSYCHOPATH was born through my experience with dating as a Gen Z teen," DiVenere shares. "I always love to be really open and honest about what I go through in my songs, hoping that others will relate to it or at least laugh at how wacky my thoughts are."

https://open.spotify.com/track/0cMoQUea3Xz90pGr09oviI?si=895fa5e6805141c2

Revealing relationship rifts that all humans navigate, no matter the age, and no matter how evolved or mature the person is, "PSYCHOPATH' portrays a romantic self-defense mechanism of ending things before they start, a form of preservation against a broken heart," DiVenere continues. "The song is intended to show the listener that nothing is wrong with them, that it's okay, and they are not alone in their fears of not understanding themselves."

Well-known for her roles on hit shows such as "Law & Order", Hulu's "Love Victor," and Hulu's "Light as a Feather" - not to mention feature films such as "Under the Silver Lake" - Kayla DiVenere is a teenager enjoying incredible success in her budding music career since bursting onto the scene in 2018 with her debut, "Youth."

At more than 1+ million streams across Spotify alone, the songstress is making an indelible mark on the industry with her innate talent, songwriting ability, acting and showmanship. Her last single, "Justin Bieber," about teenage fandom, garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube, and her star just keeps on rising.