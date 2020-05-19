Katrina Lenk, Denee Benton, Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander to Star In THE SENTINELS for MCC Live Labs One Acts
MCC Theater will present the one act play The Sentinels, written by Matthew Lopez as part of their new Live Labs: One Acts on Wednesday, May 20th at 5:30 pm EST.
It will be presented live on the MCC YouTube Channel. Under the direction of Rebecca Taichman, the cast features Jane Alexander (Alice), Katrina Lenk (Christa), Denée Benton (Kelly) and Priscilla Lopez (Waitress). Act readings will be between 25 and 45 minutes in length are read and streamed free to the MCC Theater audience.
One morning every September, Alice, Christa and Kelly meet for breakfast to catch up on each other's lives and to remember the husbands they lost on 9/11. Moving backwards in time and spanning a decade, Matthew Lopez's play explores the burden of the past and how me move on from tragedy-or don't.
For all information go to www.mcctheater.org.
