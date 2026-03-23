Kandace Springs To Headline WOMEN'S JAZZ FESTIVAL At Schomburg Center

Award-winning vocalist Kandace Springs will headline night two of the Women's Jazz Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The event is part of the long-running series celebrating the contributions of Black women in jazz.

Founded in 1992 by Harlem-based vocalist Melba Joyce, the Women's Jazz Festival has presented performances for more than three decades featuring vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, and multidisciplinary artists. The annual event highlights both historical and contemporary influences across the genre.

Springs will perform with an all-female ensemble in a program honoring the lineage of women in jazz and soul. The set will include music associated with artists such as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Roberta Flack, alongside more contemporary figures including Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu.

Joining Springs are bassist and vocalist Caylen Bryant and drummer Camille Gainer. Bryant, a Juilliard-trained musician and member of the Kandace Springs Trio since 2018, has performed internationally and recently made her Broadway debut in A Wonderful World. Gainer, a Queens-based drummer, has worked across multiple genres with artists including Roy Ayers, Roberta Flack, Alicia Keys, and Lauryn Hill.

Born in Nashville, Springs gained international recognition with her 2016 Blue Note debut Soul Eyes. She has since appeared at festivals including Newport, Monterey, and North Sea, and has performed at venues such as Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall. Her most recent album, Lady in Satin, pays tribute to Billie Holiday in collaboration with Portugal’s Orquestra Clássica de Espinho.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Additional details about the Women's Jazz Festival are available through the venue.