KILL TONY is Coming to Madison Square Garden in August 2024

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) and Outback Presents announced today that the number one live podcast in the world, “Kill Tony,” has added a second live in-person show at Madison Square Garden on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7:00PM, in addition to the previously announced sold-out show on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 7:00PM. The MSG shows will be the biggest “Kill Tony” live shows to date. Tickets for the August 9 show are on sale now.



“Kill Tony” is where hundreds of comics put their names in the “Bucket of Destiny” for a chance to perform one minute of stand-up and then be interviewed by host Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host Brian Redban. “Kill Tony” has featured special guests including Joe Rogan, Post Malone, Tom Segura, Theo Von and more.



Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer and podcast host based out of Austin, Texas. He began his career at the renowned Comedy Store in Los Angeles, evolving from a door guy to a paid regular sharing the stage with the best comics in the world. As the host of the number one live podcast in the world, he has grown his platform to reach hundreds of thousands weekly and over 100 million people total since the podcast began in June 2013. Hinchcliffe and his enthusiasts collectively made “The Store” the place to be on Monday nights before touring every major city in the US, traversing the globe on an international run, and discovering numerous fresh comics and elevating many more up-and-coming voices.



As a professional wordsmith with impressive edge, Hinchcliffe partners his reputation as a roast comic with a long working résumé. From his membership of the Writer's Guild to his Comedy Central rolodex of credits, he is a top pick to judge roast battles and is also among the most respected working stand-ups today.



“Comedy Podcast Aficionado” Brian Redban is a Columbus, Ohio native and founder of the Deathsquad Podcast Network. A nationally touring comedian, he performs at comedy clubs across the US in addition to his weekly podcasts “Kill Tony” and “The DEATHSQUAD Chronicles,” and is known for his role as producer, co-creator and co-host of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”



Per the artist's request, no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at these shows. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. For more information, visit MSG.com.



Tickets for the August 9 “Kill Tony” show at Madison Square Garden are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in-person at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices tomorrow – Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

