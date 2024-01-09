KILL TONY is Coming to Madison Square Garden in August 2024

Shows will take place August 9-10, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

KILL TONY is Coming to Madison Square Garden in August 2024 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) and Outback Presents announced today that the number one live podcast in the world, “Kill Tony,” has added a second live in-person show at Madison Square Garden on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7:00PM, in addition to the previously announced sold-out show on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 7:00PM. The MSG shows will be the biggest “Kill Tony” live shows to date. Tickets for the August 9 show are on sale now.
 
“Kill Tony” is where hundreds of comics put their names in the “Bucket of Destiny” for a chance to perform one minute of stand-up and then be interviewed by host Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host Brian Redban. “Kill Tony” has featured special guests including Joe Rogan, Post Malone, Tom Segura, Theo Von and more.
 
Hinchcliffe is a touring stand-up comedian, writer and podcast host based out of Austin, Texas. He began his career at the renowned Comedy Store in Los Angeles, evolving from a door guy to a paid regular sharing the stage with the best comics in the world. As the host of the number one live podcast in the world, he has grown his platform to reach hundreds of thousands weekly and over 100 million people total since the podcast began in June 2013. Hinchcliffe and his enthusiasts collectively made “The Store” the place to be on Monday nights before touring every major city in the US, traversing the globe on an international run, and discovering numerous fresh comics and elevating many more up-and-coming voices.
 
As a professional wordsmith with impressive edge, Hinchcliffe partners his reputation as a roast comic with a long working résumé. From his membership of the Writer's Guild to his Comedy Central rolodex of credits, he is a top pick to judge roast battles and is also among the most respected working stand-ups today.
 
“Comedy Podcast Aficionado” Brian Redban is a Columbus, Ohio native and founder of the Deathsquad Podcast Network. A nationally touring comedian, he performs at comedy clubs across the US in addition to his weekly podcasts “Kill Tony” and “The DEATHSQUAD Chronicles,” and is known for his role as producer, co-creator and co-host of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
 
Per the artist's request, no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at these shows. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. For more information, visit MSG.com.
 
Tickets for the August 9 “Kill Tony” show at Madison Square Garden are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in-person at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices tomorrow – Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
  CONNECT WITH THE GARDEN AND MSG ENTERTAINMENT ON SOCIAL:
instagram.com/TheGarden | tiktok.com/@TheGarden | twitter.com/TheGarden | facebook.com/TheGarden | linkedin.com/company/msg-entertainment   
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/7/2024.

2
Photos: CHICAGOs Ariana Madix Meets the Press! Photo
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press!

See photos of Ariana Madix meeting the press ahead of her Broadway debut in Chicago!

3
Roundabouts 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim Photo
Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the 2024-2025 season on Broadway and Off-Broadway, including initial casting. Check out all of the details here!

4
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS Photo
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS

Ryan McCartan will host 54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards, celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce, YELLOW FACE Starring Daniel Dae Kim, and MoreRoundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce, YELLOW FACE Starring Daniel Dae Kim, and More
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDSRyan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS
Concord Theatricals Launches A CHORUS LINE Licensing Competition For Schools In Under-Resourced CommunitiesConcord Theatricals Launches A CHORUS LINE Licensing Competition For Schools In Under-Resourced Communities

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You