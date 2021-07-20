Jordan Fisher Joins the Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton star Jordan Fisher will guest star in an upcoming episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

Fisher plays Jamie, Gina's older brother, in the episode. Watch a clip here:

Fisher's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and as 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated Rent Live as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast Grease Live!

He also was the winner of ABC's 25th season of Dancing With the Stars.

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

Additions this season include Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks (two Broadway Evan Hansens!), Olivia Rose Keegan, Asher Angel and Derek Hough.