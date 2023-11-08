Join Holiday Event BREAKFAST WITH SANTA at the Ford Wyoming Center in December

E&F Towing and Recovery and OVG360 are thrilled to announce a magical holiday event that promises to bring joy to families and children of all ages. Join us for "BREAKFAST WITH SANTA" at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, December 16th, 2023.

This enchanting morning kicks off with doors opening at 8:30 am, welcoming families and children to an immersive holiday experience. The centerpiece of the event, a delectable breakfast buffet, begins at 9:00 am, featuring a spread of delicious, family-friendly fare to delight all appetites.

The highlight of the morning is none other than the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus! Santa will be making his grand entrance at 9:30 am, and he's ready to greet children, hear their Christmas wishes, and pose for cherished photos that will be treasured for years to come. Photos will be available for download from the Ford Wyoming Center's Facebook page within 5 business days of the event.

The excitement doesn't stop there! "BREAKFAST WITH SANTA" offers a range of enchanting activities and interactive stations, including:

Coloring stations to let children's creativity shine.

Crafting activities to engage the artistic side of young minds.

Letter-writing stations to send their heartfelt wishes straight to the North Pole.

Cookie decorating to satisfy sweet tooth cravings.



The event promises a festive atmosphere filled with holiday cheer, spreading the joy and magic

of the season. Families can come together, create special memories, and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors.

"We are excited to bring this cherished holiday tradition to our community," said Kirk Goodman, General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center. "This event is a perfect opportunity for families to come together, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and make wonderful memories. We can't wait to see the smiles on the faces of children as they meet Santa Claus and participate in all the fun activities we have planned."

Tickets for “BREAKFAST WITH SANTA” are $5 per person and children ages 6 and under are free. Children must still have a ticket for entry. Tickets are on sale now at the Sinclair Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, by phone at 307-577-3030, or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early to ensure you don't miss out on this extraordinary holiday experience.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 16th, 2023

Doors Open: 8:30 am

Breakfast Buffet: 9:00 am

Santa's Arrival: 9:30 am

Location: Ford Wyoming Center

1 Events Dr

Casper, WY 82601

For more information about "BREAKFAST WITH SANTA" or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or www.Ticketmaster.com.

About E&F Towing and Recovery:

E&F Towing Transport & Recovery, Inc. is your go-to towing company in the Casper, WY area. If your vehicle breaks down, runs out of gas or gets stuck in the mud, we can help. Our tow truck drivers have the equipment needed to recover your vehicle and tow it anywhere. If you lock the keys in your vehicle, our crew can unlock it and retrieve them in a timely manner.

About OVG360:

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more. With a passion for delivering unique experiences, OVG360 is proud to host the annual "BREAKFAST WITH SANTA."