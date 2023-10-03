John Coltrane Jazz Festival Rescheduled For This Week

It will now take place on Friday, October 6, 5:00 pm.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

The Second Annual FREE John Coltrane Jazz Festival | Miles Ahead, originally set for Coltrane’s birthday on September 23 but was postponed due to inclement weather, will take place on Friday, October 6, 5:00 pm, at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park.

With lead financial support from The Mellon Foundation and Harlem Grown, the producing partners – State Senator Cordell Cleare, Jazzmobile, Harlem Late Night Jazz, NY Jazz Society, New Amsterdam Musical Association, Marcus Garvey Park Alliance, and New Heritage Theatre Group – are coming together with other community organizations to celebrate these two jazz icons.

The festival will feature some of today’s great performers playing this American music we call jazz, including National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Reggie Workman (bass) and his band, T.K. Blue (sax), James Zollar (trumpet), Wallace Roney, Jr. (trumpet), Alvin Flythe (sax), Patience Higgins (sax), Bertha Hope (piano), Bill Saxton (sax), Winard Harper (drums) and special guests. The Festival’s hosts are Lezlie Harrison, WBGO 88.3 FM, and Lamon Fenner, WHCR 90.3 FM.

In 2022, State Senator Cleare created the first annual Jazz Appreciation Day, and with Dr. Mujib Mannan, founder of the NY Jazz Society as well as the jazz festival honoring the music of John Coltrane, brought together a group of Harlem-based jazz presenters to premiere the John Coltrane Jazz Festival in Marcus Garvey Park. Born in Harlem, Dr. Mannan (aka Dr. John Satchmo Mannan) began his music career inspired by his Jamaican father, Aston McRae, a classical violinist, his first cousin Carmen McRae, the late world-famous jazz singer, and the music of Louis Armstrong. Over 20 years ago, he began doing well received John Coltrane festivals in smaller parks in neighborhoods throughout Harlem.

The musical friendship of Davis and Coltrane will be exalted as the all-star musicians re-imagine classic songs from the “Davis Coltrane Songbook,” and interpret classic tunes such as “A Love Supreme,” “Sonny,” “So What” and others that are often recognizable after the first three notes. The audience will be blown away as dynamic musicians put their mark on each tune and bring the music of these legendary American performers to new light.

Registration is not required; but click here to RSVP. For more information about the festival, click here.




