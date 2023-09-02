Joe Cosentino to Release New Novel For Thespians, DRAMA KING, in October

The novel will be released on October 1.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

On October 1, Joe Cosentino will release Drama King, the 18th and last Nicky and Noah mystery novel.

"I decided to use my knowledge of theatre and academia to write the eighteen novels in my Nicky and Noah mysteries series. It's a gay cozy mystery comedy series, meaning the setting is warm and cozy, the clues and murders (and laughs) come fast and furious, and there are enough plot twists and turns and a surprise ending to keep the pages turning (as Nicky would say) "faster than a diva heading to the stage for a second curtain call."'

At the center is the touching relationship between Treemeadow College Professor of Play Directing Nicky Abbondanza and Associate Professor of Acting Noah Oliver. They go from courting to marrying to adopting a child, while head over heels in love with each other-and always putting on a show.

The premiere novel, Drama Queen, where Nicky and Noah stage their version of Jack the Ripper, was voted Divine Magazine's Readers' Choice Award for Favorite LGBT Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Novel of the Year! Subsequent novels won many Favorite Book of the Month awards as Nicky and Noah staged numerous plays, musicals, a dance show, a luau show, a runway show, and even a bodybuilding competition: Drama Muscle, Drama Cruise, Drama Luau, Drama Detective, Drama Fraternity, Drama Castle, Drama Dance, Drama Faerie, Drama Runway, Drama Christmas, Drama Pan, Drama TV, Drama Oz, Drama Prince, Drama Merry, Drama Daddy (novelette).

Cosentino stated: "As a kid, I loved listening to Broadway show albums around the clock-and I still do! Not surprisingly, one of my favorites was Camelot, the story of Merlin the magician's student King Arthur, Arthur's favorite knight Lancelot, and Guinevere, the woman who came between them. So when it came time to write the eighteenth (and last) Nicky and Noah mystery novel, I decided Nicky, Noah, and their theatrical troupe at Treemeadow College would stage an original musical production of the King Arthur legends entitled, Knights in Tights. So head to the magical land of Camelot for murder, mayhem, and of course a happy ending (no pun intended)!"

DRAMA KING (the 18th Nicky and Noah mystery), a comedy/mystery/romance novel by JOE COSENTINO

20% off pre-order sale until October 1 release day!

https://mybook.to/DramaKing

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1431705

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/drama-king-joe-cosentino/1143858612?ean=2940166089755

It's summertime at Treemeadow College and the living isn't easy. Theatre professors and adorable couple Nicky, Noah, and their thespian troupe stage an original musical adaptation of the King Arthur Legends entitled, Knights in Tights. Queens blissfully shout, "King me," until critics drop like their scathing reviews. Once again in this novel, our favorite thespians will need to use their drama skills to catch the killer before their crowns spin-around their throats. You will be applauding and shouting Bravo for Joe Cosentino's fast-paced, side-splittingly funny, edge-of-your-seat entertaining eighteenth mystery in this delightful series. It's a royal riot! So hurry to your seat. The stage lights are coming up in Camelot on a king on the down low who pulls his long sword out of a tight stone, knights of the roundtable craving a circle jerk, a half-fairy son with a daddy complex, more men in tights than in a Promise Keepers' convention, and murder!

Joe Cosentino was voted Favorite MM Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Author of the Year by the readers of Divine Magazine for Drama Queen, the first Nicky and Noah mystery novel. He is also the author of the remaining Nicky and Noah mysteries: Drama Muscle, Drama Cruise, Drama Luau, Drama Detective, Drama Fraternity, Drama Castle, Drama Dance, Drama Faerie, Drama Runway, Drama Christmas, Drama Pan, Drama TV, Drama Oz, Drama Prince, Drama Merry, Drama Daddy (novelette), Drama King; the Player Piano Mysteries: The Player and The Player's Encore; the Jana Lane Mysteries: Paper Doll, Porcelain Doll, Satin Doll, China Doll, Rag Doll; the Cozzi Cove series: Cozzi Cove: Bouncing Back, Moving Forward, Stepping Out, New Beginnings, Happy Endings; the In My Heart Anthology: An Infatuation & A Shooting Star; the Tales from Fairyland Anthology: The Naked Prince and Other Tales from Fairyland and Holiday Tales from Fairyland; the Bobby and Paolo Holiday Stories Anthology: A Home for the Holidays, The Perfect Gift, The First Noel; and the Found At Last Anthology: Finding Giorgio and Finding Armando. His books have won numerous Book of the Month awards and Rainbow Award Honorable Mentions. As an actor, Joe appeared in principal roles in film, television, and theatre, opposite stars such as Bruce Willis, Rosie O'Donnell, Nathan Lane, Jason Robards, and Holland Taylor. He received his Master of Fine Arts degree from Goddard College, Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz, and is currently a happily married college emeritus theatre professor residing in New York State.

Web site: https://JoeCosentino.weebly.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/JoeCosentinoauthor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoeCosen

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4071647.Joe_Cosentino

Amazon: Author.to/JoeCosentino

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joecosentinoauthor



