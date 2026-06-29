Jim Henson's Creature Shop Adds Sunday Tour Dates

Jim Henson's Creature Shop has released new dates for its popular weekly tour, which is located in New York City. In addition to their Saturday tours, tickets are now available for every Sunday through September 6, here.

The 80-minute tour includes a walk-through of the award-winning Creature Shop, and features special photo opportunities of beloved and iconic characters, a puppetry demonstration from an actual Henson puppeteer, a meet and greet with one of the Creature Shop’s master puppet builders, and other special surprises.

The Shop will also celebrate founder Jim Henson’s upcoming birthday in September with the addition of some of his personal items that have been specially selected from The Jim Henson Company’s archives. Tours of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop were launched earlier this year.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are the award-winning artists and makers that have created hundreds of the world’s most famous puppet characters, including stars from Fraggle Rock, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, and many more. New York City is the original and longest home to the workshop and specializes in the renowned Henson style of puppets and walkaround characters.

Tickets to visit Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York are $150 (plus tax and fees) and are on sale now at www.JimHensonExperiences.com, a new initiative from The Jim Henson Company that features a variety of in-person experiences and live theater productions.

Photo Credit: Jim Henson Company

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