Jerry Mitchell to be Honored at The Future is Now: Kanyok Arts Initiative 6th Anniversary Gala

The event will feature a new works from guest choreographer Avihai Haham, alumni, and student choreography, and more.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Kanyok Arts Initiative will present The Future is Now: Kanyok Arts Initiative 6th Anniversary Gala, Sunday April 7 at 5:30pm at Racket NYC. Now celebrating six years of elevating dance training for the next generation of artists, the evening offers performances from students and guest artists, an array of hand-crafted cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, immersive pop-up experiences throughout the evening,and a fundraising campaign to secure the future growth of New York City's most impactful training program. The evening will also honor 3-time TONY award winner, Jerry Mitchell for his countless contributions to the industry.

The evening, directed and choreographed by founder Laurie Kanyok and Tyler Hanes, will feature a new works from guest choreographer Avihai Haham, alumni, and student choreography, along with acting and vocal performances from students of all ages. Aligned with the mission to cultivate well-rounded next generation artists, Tony Award winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell will be honored for his incredible contributions to the performing arts, having brought more than 20 Broadway shows to life through dance, including Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray and On Your Feet. Additionally, the evening seeks to raise funds for the school to secure a larger training facility and expand upon mentorship and coaching opportunities, tuition scholarship opportunities, and career guidance and support.

Kanyok Arts Initiative, under the direction of Broadway veteran Laurie Kanyok continues to redefine dance education, offering a launch pad for many alumni onto the stages of Broadway and into the classrooms of top collegiate and conservatory programs. The unique combination of dance, voice, and acting, along with real world performance, audition and casting opportunities has set the program apart from others and continues to bring students from all over the country to train and grow.

The Future is Now, Kanyok Arts Initiative 6th Anniversary Gala will be held Sunday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Racket NYC, located at 431 West 16th Street in Chelsea, accessible by the A, C, E, 1, 2, and 3 trains.

Tickets start at $175 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291271®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FthefutureisKAI?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

VIP tables are available. To reserve, email kimberly@theprsocial.com

Tax deductible donations can be made at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/kai-tomorrow/campaigns/6102




