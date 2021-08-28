Jenny Lynn Stewart Recognized With $5,000 City Artists Corps Grant From New York Foundation For The Arts

Singer Jenny Lynn Stewart is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York CityDepartment of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Stewart was recognized for The New York Spirit, which will bring a musical performance to Lincoln Center's New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Bruno Walter Auditorium, in the Lincoln Square neighborhood of New York in Manhattan on Saturday, September 18, 2 p.m. The venue is located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue.

The New York Spirit is a musical program of uplifting and inspiring songs targeted for the 55+ senior audience. The program includes such popular songs as "I'll Take Manhattan", "On the Sunny Side of the Street" and many other show stoppers including an audience sing-along of "New York, New York." Success stories will be shared with the audience intended to lift their spirits and inspire them for their lives going forward. Stewart will be accompanied by piano and bass and directed by one of New York's respected concert directors. Current Covid Restrictions Apply. The concert is free. Reservations required.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-new-york-spirit-tickets-166990989545.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.