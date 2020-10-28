Jennifer Simard and Jessica Vosk Will Join Forces for True Crime Comedy Podcast: KILLING IT ON BROADWAY

Plus, check out a special preview!

This MISCHIEF NIGHT, Jennifer Simard and Jessica Vosk will create some mischief by premiering their new True Crime Comedy Podcast: KILLING IT ON BROADWAY. Each week, Broadway stars Jenn and Jess interview celebrities from Broadway & beyond about their love of true crime and discuss one infamous case from their guest's home state!

Their first guest, dropping October 30th, is Tony and Emmy Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth who reveals, for the very first time, her very personal connection to The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders. Kristin also just released a new song- "Orphans of God."

Subscribe for free wherever you download your podcasts and visit their Patreon page for bonus content at www.patreon.com/KillingItOnBroadway.

Jenn & Jess will throw an Instagram LIVE launch party @killingitonbroadway this Mischief Night, Friday October 30th at 6:00 PM.

