Jenn Gambatese and Sharon Catherine Brown to Join Anika Larsen for the Meet the Parent Discussion Series

Presented by New York City Children's Theater, this event will be live on YouTube on Monday, November 13th, at 7:30 p.m.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) - will host a live stream of the MEET THE PARENT discussion series, hosted by Broadway actress ANIKA LARSEN with guests Jenn Gambatese and Sharon Catherine Brown.

This episode will be presented live on YouTube and features a lively, informative discussion with other parents working in the theatre community. The event will take place on Monday, November 13th, at 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Larsen, the mother of two, was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL and recently appeared on Broadway in ALMOST FAMOUS. She is a New York City Children's Theater's Board of Directors member.

Ms. Larsen says, "By this point, I've had candid, insightful, often silly, always heartfelt conversations with all kinds of folks in The Biz: actors, writers, composers and stage managers. They have all been so different, and yet all so aligned in their investment in the daily joys, struggles and stresses of balancing parenthood and a life in the arts. Talking about this stuff with fellow artists is helping me be a better mother, and I can't wait to do more of it this season!"

Executive Director Cathy Hung adds, "We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Anika Larsen as the host of our Meet the Parent series. Throughout the year, we invite parents to join us for insightful conversations with special guests as Anika delves into the joys and challenges of parenthood and how it intersects with their career paths. These events remind us that we're all in this together, and we look forward to celebrating the diverse experiences that make up our shared humanity."

To register for this free event, please visit Click Here

Jenn Gambatese most recently originated the role of Miranda Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway. Prior to that, she played Principal Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock and also originated the roles of Jane in Disney's Tarzan, Natalie in All Shook Up (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and Marie in Is He Dead? Other Broadway: Hairspray, A Year with Frog and Toad, and Footloose. She traveled across America by bubble as Glinda in Wicked and captured hearts in Chicago as both Maria in The Sound of Music and Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel for The Lyric Opera. Regional and Off-Broadway work includes an award-winning turn as Annie Oakley for Goodspeed Musicals, shows for City Center's Encores!, and The School for Lies with Classic Stage Company. Jenn has performed with world-class orchestras and in intimate cabarets, as well as guest-starred on television. More details and fun stuff over at www.jenngambatese.com!

Sharon Catherine Brown is the daughter of two former Broadway performers, June Brown and Johnny Brown (Mr.Bookman on TV's "Goodtimes"). The native New Yorker will reprise her role as Mrs. Nolan for the upcoming Broadway production of Days Of Wine And Roses (January 2024), reuniting with Michael Greif, her director in Rent (Benny Company!) She recently played Marilla Cuthbert in the world premiere of Anne Of Green Gables, the Musical. Broadway: Caroline Or Change, Head Over Heels, Dreamgirls, Joseph ... Dreamcoat, Maggie Flynn. TV: "The Good Fight," "A Different World," "Generations." Film: Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Sister Act II. Sharon was the first black woman to be cast as Lucy in Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde and recently played Madame Millet in the workshop of his new musical, Song Of Bernadette. Sharon is a frequent guest performer with Seth Rudetsky at the prestigious Cafe Carlyle. Sharon's heart is her son Elijah.

New York City Children's Theater's Meet the Parent series is designed to provide opportunities for our adult audience members to connect with us and each other around issues important to them as parents, grandparents, caretakers, and fans of theater. Previous events have included Six-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Joana Gleason, Academy Award Winner Cameron Crowe, Tony Award Winner Tom Kitt, Children's Music Superstar Laurie Berkner; The NY Times Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green; Tony Award Nominees Kathleen Chalfant and Sybille Pearson; and many more.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through sustainable, accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 27 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 420,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit Click Here.

Facebook, Instagram, & YouTube: @nycchildrenstheater

boxoffice@nycchildrenstheater.org




