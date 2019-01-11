Jarrod Spector To Premiere New Solo Show (CON)ARTIST At Sony Hall

Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Broadway's Beautiful, Jersey Boys and currently starring in The Cher Show) will premiere his newest solo show (con)artist this spring, it was announced today.

The one-night-only event will take place at Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street) on Monday, April 15 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.sonyhall.com/shows/2019/jarrod-spector.

Jarrod Spector's (con)artist takes you backstage of a life and career marked by his unique ability to inhabit the soul and spirit of performers from all genres of music. (con)artist features a catalogue of songs from some of America's most iconic entertainers, all while illuminating Spector's journey from a 6-year-old Star Search sensation channeling Bobby Darin to a theatrical career built on transforming into legendary rock stars, including Frankie Valli and Sonny Bono. In this one-night-only event, Spector shows us how he does it, and reveals what remains when the curtain comes down.

Called "a pop and rock chameleon with a knack for mimicry" by the New York Times, Jarrod Spector was nominated for both Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of Les Miserables, and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He is currently starring as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show. National Tours: Les Miserables, Jersey Boys; Off-Broadway: Hamlet (Hamlet); Regional: Roman Holiday (Irving Radovich), Piece of My Heart (Bert Berns - NYS&F). He has toured the country with his critically-acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances with his wife Kelli Barrett, and has released two solo albums. Jarrod grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton, and trained at the Atlantic Theater Company in NYC. @jarrodspector

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You