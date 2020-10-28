James Monroe Iglehart Hosts BIGGEST LITTLE CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN on HGTV

See the full list of HGTV holiday programming below!

HGTV's all-new holiday programming lineup will celebrate the most wonderful time of year with a whimsical new competition series and four festive specials. The network's seasonal offerings will kick-off on Friday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour special, Holiday Crafters Gone Wild. Hosted by author and TV personality Jay Manuel, the competition will showcase craft aficionados as they compete to create dazzling, over-the-top Christmas décor for a cash prize. On Friday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the fun competition continues in the quirky new four-part series, Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. Hosted by Tony Award®-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart, the series spotlights the country's top miniaturists as they vie to build beautiful tiny homes. The winning miniature will be replicated into a full-size vacation retreat!

Next up on HGTV's holiday roster are three specials, including My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, where host David Bromstad will deck the halls like a lottery winner on a modest budget. You'll be Home for Christmas will follow real estate agent, world-renowned strongman and Santa impersonator, Albie Mushaney, as he helps first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. And, to make spirits bright on Christmas Day, HGTV will renovate and decorate America's holiday hometown: Santa Claus, Indiana, in Surprising Santa Claus. During the special, Lara Spencer, known to television fans as a regular contributor on GOOD MORNING AMERICA and host of the hit series, Flea Market Flip, will work with a team of designers, contractors and volunteers to complete two surprise home renovations and decorate the town square for the holidays.

"We had a blast creating these new holiday shows because they are filled with entertaining, unexpected personalities, humorous situations and showstopping Christmas miracles that will put everyone in a happy holiday spirit," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "At this time of the year, we want to enjoy the magic, be entertained and have some fun."

HGTV Holiday Series:

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown

Premieres Friday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Tony Award®-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart will host HGTV's Biggest Little Christmas Showdown-a four-part "mini-sized" holiday house tournament-style series. James, best known for his larger-than-life characters in Broadway's Aladdin and Hamilton, will lead the nation's best miniaturists as they face-off to create the merriest mini holiday houses, complete with all the festive, tiny trimmings. Each week, only one team will wow the spirited panel of judges, including designer Genevieve Gorder and miniatures experts June Clinkscales and Dave Asling, to advance to the next round of this cheerful competition. In the final round, the top contenders will craft their most extravagant mini holiday houses ever for a chance at the ultimate victory: a grand prize worth $50,000 and the surprise of a lifetime when their winning miniature is super-sized into a magical vacation home decked out for the season.

HGTV Holiday Specials:

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild

Premieres Friday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jay Manuel, author and TV personality, will host a competition of epic decorative proportions. During the two-hour special, four teams of talented holiday craft aficionados will battle it out to win a $10,000 cash prize and the title of ultimate holiday craft champion. With challenges ranging from over-the-top tablescapes to one-of-a-kind tree toppers, Emmy® award-winning designer Kim Myles and celebrity party planner and lifestyle expert Michael Russo will grade on creativity, complexity and craftsmanship.

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza

Premieres Friday, December 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

David Bromstad will show fans how to deck the halls like a lottery winner-but on a realistic budget-in My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza. The popular HGTV designer will transform a living room into a lush Christmas tree forest, set a spectacular tablescape for a festive dinner party and adorn a home's exterior with so much holiday razzle dazzle that the whole neighborhood will cheer.

You'll Be Home for Christmas

Premieres Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

As the countdown to Christmas ticks on, Albie Mushaney, world-famous strongman and Salem, Oregon-based real estate agent who moonlights as a Santa impersonator, will help first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. Alongside his festive family, Albie will make the houses extra "ho-ho-home-y" by adding special seasonal touches like a fully decorated tree with gifts underneath, stockings hung on the chimney and freshly baked cookies and hot cocoa welcoming them at the door.

Surprising Santa Claus

Premieres Friday, December 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Lara Spencer, known to television fans as a regular contributor on GOOD MORNING AMERICA and host of the hit series, Flea Market Flip, will work with a team of designers, contractors and volunteers, to give the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, the biggest Christmas present it has ever received. It will be a race against the clock as the team tackles two surprise home renovations and a special bonus for the town square that will spread holiday cheer to the whole community.

"We know how much our fans need escapist programming this year," said Latman. "So, we pulled out all the stops to deliver something very special this holiday season."

