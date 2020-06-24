James Harkness to Appear on The Wiggles' New Series
The Wiggles are getting ready to debut their first new broadcast series since 2018's "Wiggle! Wiggle! Wiggle!" Simply called "The Wiggles' World!" this latest series from THE WIGGLES features many exciting new people, places and songs will debut on THE WIGGLES Youtube channel starting this week.
The Wiggles' World! will feature many exciting surprises and Wiggles-firsts, including:
Award-winning Broadway star, James Harkness ("Ain't Too Proud"), who shines as the proprietor of Le James Café. When THE WIGGLES visit Le James Café each day it's musical mayhem mixed with a serving of dynamic dancing.
For the first time ever, we're introduced to 'The Cartoon Wiggles' (with six animated music videos)
Shirley Shawn the Unicorn, featured in last year's Wiggles North American tour, makes her first ever appearance in a TV series
Some of Australia's most talented ballet dancers, including Paul Knobloch who dazzles as a dancing waiter at Le James Café , and self-professed "first hijab ballerina" Stephanie Kurlow, just to name a few.
"The Wiggles' World!" opens up so many new adventures for children around the world. Viewers will visit exciting new places such as Lachy's Curly World (where you'll meet the King of Curly World) and Emma's Bow Room. We will also see THE WIGGLES live in concert in many spectacular clips from some of their biggest shows from around the world. There'll be celebrations, building with blocks, games and dress ups, weather reports and Lachy's very own puppet show!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown pe... (read more)