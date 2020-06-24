James Harkness to Appear on The Wiggles' New Series

The Wiggles are getting ready to debut their first new broadcast series since 2018's "Wiggle! Wiggle! Wiggle!" Simply called "The Wiggles' World!" this latest series from THE WIGGLES features many exciting new people, places and songs will debut on THE WIGGLES Youtube channel starting this week.

The Wiggles' World! will feature many exciting surprises and Wiggles-firsts, including:

Award-winning Broadway star, James Harkness ("Ain't Too Proud"), who shines as the proprietor of Le James Café. When THE WIGGLES visit Le James Café each day it's musical mayhem mixed with a serving of dynamic dancing.

For the first time ever, we're introduced to 'The Cartoon Wiggles' (with six animated music videos)

Shirley Shawn the Unicorn, featured in last year's Wiggles North American tour, makes her first ever appearance in a TV series

Some of Australia's most talented ballet dancers, including Paul Knobloch who dazzles as a dancing waiter at Le James Café , and self-professed "first hijab ballerina" Stephanie Kurlow, just to name a few.

"The Wiggles' World!" opens up so many new adventures for children around the world. Viewers will visit exciting new places such as Lachy's Curly World (where you'll meet the King of Curly World) and Emma's Bow Room. We will also see THE WIGGLES live in concert in many spectacular clips from some of their biggest shows from around the world. There'll be celebrations, building with blocks, games and dress ups, weather reports and Lachy's very own puppet show!

