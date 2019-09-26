Jacklyn Riha Joins Rockquiem For A Wrestler Creative Team As Music Director
The Rockquiem for a Wrestler Creative Team has announced the addition of Music Director, Jacklyn Riha. Ms. Riha is currently the Associate Music Director for Loch Ness the Musical at the Merry Go Round Playhouse. She has served as Music Director for Wonder Women: The Musical, Legacy: The Musical, and Bisland & Bly at the New York Musical Festival.
Ms. Riha has provided Orchestration for Worlds Apart and was the Music Assistant on The Hello Girls (Off-Broadway). She is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music.
Actor, Writer and Director Philip Paul Kelly worked with Ms. Riha on Legacy the Musical which won a Best in Fest award at the 2018 New York Musical Festival. "I am very pleased to welcome Jacklyn Riha as Musical Director. Having worked with Jacklyn before I know her knowledge of music and abilities will bring a contribution of great value to the show," said Kelly.
"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Philip and the Creative Team on Rockquiem For A Wrestler this coming Spring. Excited to be working on this show that sheds light into the wresting world and addresses the impacts of fame, success, and drug addiction," said Ms. Riha.
