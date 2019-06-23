JIMMYS BLOG: Jeremy Fuentes- Times Square and DEAR EVAN HANSEN!

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Jeremy Fuentes- a nominee from New York's Roger Rees Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Calogero in Archbishop Stepinac High School's A Bronx Tale.

Read Jeremy's second entry below and click here to catch up on his first!

Wednesday was i n c r e d i b l e. After having such a short day of rehearsals, we went back to the dorms to get ready to go see Dear Evan Hansen. First, we went to Sardi's to eat and the food was great. They served us some fine chicken and gave out coffee and cheesecake for desert.

After leaving Sardi's we made our way to Times Square. Little did we know it was all a set up to surprise us and show us our very own faces on a billboard in Times Square. That moment will always be ingrained in my memory. Not gonna lie, I cried a LOT but it was all happy tears.

So after seeing ourselves in Times Square we made our way to Dear Evan Hansen and boy am I telling you, the show was amazing. Way to go, Andrew! Really killing the game out here. Thank you for touching all of our hearts with your performance. After the show, we went back to the dorms and then called it a night. This week just keeps getting better and better!





