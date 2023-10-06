JERSEY BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Special Vinyl Edition to be Released in November

The recording stars Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio, J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi, and John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Rhino Records and Arts Music will release the first-ever vinyl edition of Jersey Boys: Original Broadway Cast Recording – the international Tony Award-winning musical that takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – on Friday, November 17. A special Red Vinyl Edition will be available as Barnes & Noble exclusive the same day. Jersey Boys is directed by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The album produced by original Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, with mastering supervised by Bob Gaudio with Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound. Pre-order the standard vinyl at JerseyBoysOBCR.lnk.to/VinylLPPR/amazon. Pre-order the red vinyl Barnes & Noble exclusive at JerseyBoysOBCR.lnk.to/VinylLPPR/barnesnoble

The recording stars Tony Award winner Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio, J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi, and Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli. The Jersey Boys: Original Broadway Cast Recording won the 2007 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Show Album” and has been certified platinum.

Jersey Boys, which has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide, is the winner of over 65 major awards, including: Broadway's Tony Award for “Best Musical” (2006), London's Olivier Award for “Best New Musical” (2009), and Australia's Helpmann Award for “Best Musical” (2010). The original Broadway production won four Tony Awards and was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, playing 4,642 performances – from October 4, 2005 to January 15, 2017. Jersey Boys can currently be seen in London and on US and UK National Tours.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night),” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Working My Way Back to You” and more.

“Jersey Boys: Original Broadway Cast Recording” – Vinyl Track List

SIDE A

1) Ces Soirées-Là

2) The Early Years: A Scrapbook

3) Cry for Me

4) Backup Sessions

5) Sherry

6) Big Girls Don't Cry

7) Walk Like a Man

8) December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)

9) My Boyfriend's Back

10) My Eyes Adored You

SIDE B

1) Dawn (Go Away)

2) Big Man in Town

3) Beggin'

4) Medley: Stay/ Let's Hang On!/ Opus 17 (Don't You Worry ‘bout Me) / Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby Goodbye)

5) C'mon Marianne

6) Can't Take My Eyes Off You 

7) Working My Way Back to You

8) Fallen Angel

9) Rag Doll

10) Who Loves You



2023 Regional Awards


