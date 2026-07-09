Isabelle McCalla and the SCHMIGADOON! Cast Will Host Benefit Event For On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program

The cast of Broadway’s Schmigadoon! will host an exclusive benefit meet and green event for On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program this Sunday, July 12. The special evening invites theater lovers to experience a performance of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, followed immediately by an intimate, private party where guests can meet, mingle, and be in real conversation with star Isabelle McCalla and members of the company.

“Some rooms you just don't forget. This is one of them,” said the On Broadway PATP leadership team. “This is an evening with good people, great energy, and a room full of artists who are making history right now. We are offering theatergoers a rare chance to connect with some of Broadway’s most exciting artists in a setting where theater feels deeply personal.”

Two tier options are available for attendees looking to support the organization:

The VIP Experience ($225): Includes one (1) ticket to the Sunday, July 12th matinee performance of Schmigadoon! at 3:00 PM, followed by admission to the private gathering.

The Private Party Only ($145): Tailored for theater fans who may have already seen the production or have afternoon commitments, granting exclusive access directly to the post-show cocktail reception, featuring light fare and drinks with the cast starting at approximately 5:30 PM.On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program (On Broadway PATP) announced today an exclusive, high-profile fundraising event: On Broadway: Up Close with the Cast of Schmigadoon! taking place this Sunday, July 12, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

All proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing young performers across New York City and beyond with vital training, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities.

“When you're in that room, you're not just celebrating a landmark show—you're helping build the next generation of artists who will one day stand on stages just like this one,” the organization noted. “This is community at its best.”

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