Institute for American Musical Theatre Names Colin Hanlon New Head of Film and TV in Fall 2020

New York City's Institute for American Musical Theatre has announced Colin Hanlon as the new head of IAMT's Film & TV classes for its two-year training program. A prominent Broadway and TV performer/creator, Mr Hanlon draws upon his work on both set and stage to create a unique curriculum that will help the IAMT students broaden their skill set, and become successful in the film & TV industry.

Colin Hanlon is an American television & theater actor, teacher, director and writer. He plays Steven on the hit TV show Modern Family, and has had guest starring roles on The Sinner, Difficult People and The Good Fight. He has produced and starred as Tim Trull on the hit web series Submissions Only. On Broadway and on National Tours he's been seen in RENT, Falsettos, In Transit and Wicked. Off-Broadway he originated in Colman Domingo's DOT (Vineyard Theater), director Susan Stroman and A.R. Gurney's last play Final Follies (Cherry Lane), director David Saint. He was in the original Off-Broadway casts of Pirates of Penzance, I Love You Because, and Next Thing You Know (available on Spotify). As an actor in NYC he's helped develop over 200 new plays and musicals.



IAMT, now entering it's 5th year, has quickly emerged as one of the top Musical Theatre training programs in NYC and the country. With the high percentage of student success, such as being hired in Broadway shows, 8 national tours, 4 Off-Broadway shows, prominent regional theaters, being featured dancers in industrials, commercial & concert dance and cruise ships as well as new upcoming pilots and TV shows IAMT has become the new gold standard for acting, singing, dance and now film & TV students. IAMT also has a spectacular NEW training facility of more than 8,000 square feet that boasts the largest, unobstructed dance studios in Manhattan.

IAMT was Founded by Opera/Ballet and Broadway actor Andrew Drost and co-founded by Broadway actor and Producer Michael Minarik, IAMT continues to grow through its online classes through a collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com, the NEW IAMT Creators Program for composers, book writes, lyricists and directors and the IAMT New Works Series.

For more information visit:

http://www.iamusicaltheatre.com

http://edu.broadwayworld.com/

